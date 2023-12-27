Lee Sun-kyun's Agency Asks to Refrain From Spreading False Information After Actor's Tragic Death

AP Celebrity

In an official statement released after the 'Parasite' star was found dead in a car, his agency announces that the funeral for the 48-year-old actor 'will be held quietly.'

Dec 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lee Sun-kyun's agency has released an official statement in the wake of his tragic passing. Through the statement issued on Wednesday, December 27 local time, the company asked people to refrain from spreading false information and malicious reports pertaining to the "Parasite" actor's death.

"This is HODU&U Entertainment. We are sorry to share bad news. Actor Lee Sun Kyun passed away on December 27," the company confirmed the sad news. "There are no words to contain our sorrow and grief."

It continued, "We respectfully ask that you refrain from spreading false facts based on speculation or speculation and malicious reports based on them so that the deceased's final journey will be in peace."

The agency also announced, "The funeral will be held quietly with the bereaved family and colleagues in attendance." It concluded the statement as saying, "We express our deepest condolences on the deceased's final journey."

Earlier on Wednesday local time, police confirmed Lee Sun-kyun's death after he was found unconscious in a car that was parked in a park located in Jongno-gu, Seoul. Authorities located him after receiving an emergency call from a woman who said her husband had left the house after writing what appeared to be a suicide note.

"We have confirmed the identity and death of Lee Sun-kyun," the police said in a statement. They have also found evidence of lit charcoal briquettes inside his car, further suggesting that the actor's death may have been suicide.

Lee Sun-kyun's shocking death came amid police investigation into his suspected drug use. He had appeared before the police for three rounds of questioning and always denied the charges.

Lee Sun-kyun rose to fame in South Korea through his roles on "Coffee Prince" (2007) and "White Tower" (2007). He later landed the lead role on popular TV series "Pasta" (2010), "Golden Time" (2012) and "My Mister" (2018). Internationally, he's best known for his role in Bong Joon-ho's critically-acclaimed film "Parasite", which won Best Picture at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Lee Sun-kyun is survived by his wife, actress Jeon Hye-jin, and their two sons.

You can share this post!