Tiffany Haddish Jokingly Advises to 'Get Arrested' at 'Nice' Beverly Hill Jails After DUI Arrest

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

Playing down her DUI case, the 'Like a Boss' actress jokes at The Laugh Factory's annual Christmas feast, 'You ain't lived until you got arrested in Beverly Hills.'

Dec 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tiffany Haddish's recent jail stint apparently did not leave her with bad memory. If her recent jokes are any indication, the actress appears to have had good experience during her brief stay at a Beverly Hills jail in connection to her recent DUI arrest.

On Monday, December 25, the 44-year-old took the stage at The Laugh Factory's annual Christmas feast where she entertained the audience with some jokes about her DUI arrest. Playing down her legal issue, she jokingly said, "You ain't lived until you got arrested in Beverly Hills, OK."

The "Girls Trip" actress also raved over "beautiful" jails in Beverly Hills. "It's beautiful over there. I've been in quite a few jails, just like the rest of y'all," she added, before sharing some tip, "If you gonna do something, get arrested over there because that jail is nice."

Tiffany said that she "had already ate four times" on Thanksgiving ahead of her arrest, so she "didn't even have to eat," but noted that authorities offered her "juice and stuff." She was also impressed by the feminine products provided in the jail, saying, "I'm bleeding in the jail, OK cool ... but they had the best maxi pads. I've never seen pads so big."

Tiffany previously joked about her DUI arrest at the same venue, which is located in Hollywood, just hours after she was getting busted. During The Laugh Factory's annual free Thanksgiving feast in Novemeber, she asked the crowd, "What happened last night?" before recalling her exchange with cops.

Tiffany was arrested in the early hours of November 24 in Beverly Hills, California after she was found asleep in her car. "We responded to a call of a vehicle on the roadway at 5.45 this morning," a watch commander for the Beverly Hills Police Department told Page Six. He also noted officers were told the driver was "asleep behind the wheel."

Sources additionally said that Tiffany's car was "stopped in lanes of traffic" and not pulled over to the side. She appeared cooperative when police put her in handcuffs and walked her to the back of their vehicle.

On December 20, she entered a not guilty plea after being charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a .08% BAC. A pretrial hearing has been scheduled for February 14, 2024.

In late November, she said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that she planned to "get help" so it will "never happen again." She declared, "I'm going to get some help so I can learn balance and boundaries."

You can share this post!