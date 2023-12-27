'Parasite' Actor Lee Sun-kyun Dies in Suspected Suicide in a Park

Celebrity

The 48-year-old South Korean actor was found unconscious inside a parked car in a park in Seoul after police received a report that he had left what appeared to be a suicide note.

AceShowbiz - South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun has passed away. The star, known internationally for his role in awards-winning film "Parasite", is believed to have tragically ended his own life on Wednesday, December 27.

The 48-year-old actor was found unconscious inside a car that was parked in a park located in Jongno-gu, Seoul. Police had gone to the site after receiving an emergency call from a woman who said her husband had left the house after writing what appeared to be a suicide note.

They located the actor's vehicle in the park approximately 30 minutes later, at around 10:30 A.M. The police have since confirmed his death, stating, "We have confirmed the identity and death of Lee Sun-kyun." The police have also found evidence of lit charcoal briquettes inside his car, further suggesting that the actor's death may have been suicide.

Lee Sun-kyun's shocking death came amid police investigation into his suspected drug use. He had appeared before the police for three rounds of questioning and always denied the charges. Most recently, he appeared at the Nonhyeon Police Station in Incheon and underwent an intense investigation that lasted nearly 20 hours on Saturday, December 23.

During the last questioning, he told the authorities that he thought he was using a sleeping pill, not realizing it was a drug. "I inhaled using a straw through my nose but thought it was a sleeping pill. I didn't know it was a drug," he said.

Lee Sun-kyun rose to fame in South Korea through his roles on "Coffee Prince" (2007) and "White Tower" (2007). He later landed the lead role on popular TV series "Pasta" (2010), "Golden Time" (2012) and "My Mister" (2018).

On the big screen, he received a Best Actor award from the Las Palmas de Gran Canaria International Film Festival for his role in "Paju" (2009). He later starred in Bong Joon-ho's critically-acclaimed film "Parasite", which won Best Picture at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Lee Sun-kyun is survived by his wife, actress Jeon Hye-jin, and their two sons.

