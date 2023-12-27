 

Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Rocks Dad Kanye's Iconic Balmain Jacket at Christmas Party

Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Rocks Dad Kanye's Iconic Balmain Jacket at Christmas Party
Instagram/Cover Images/Seth Browarnik
Celebrity

Meanwhile, Kim's other child Chicago, whom she also shares with her rapper ex-husband, steals the show with her strong resemblance to the SKIMS founder.

  • Dec 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest daughter North West paid a fashion tribute to her dad at the Kardashian-Jenner family's Christmas Eve bash. The 10-year-old girl served looks as she incorporated one of the rapper's most iconic looks into her outfit.

In Instagram pictures shared on Tuesday, December 27, North could be seen going color-coordinated with Kim for the festive soiree. The little girl rocked the same embellished Balmain trucker jacket the rapper wore to the Met Gala in 2016. She paired the bedazzled designer jacket with a white turtleneck and silver sandals.

Her famous mom Kim, meanwhile, looked stunning in a light-blue floor-length dress. The beautiful dress screamed Christmas as it featured fur and silk details. The 43-year-old star further oozed sexiness with the plunging neckline as she donned layered necklaces for the accessories.

  Editors' Pick

The snaps also saw the SKIMS founder joined by her other kids, namely Saint (8), Chicago (5) and Psalm (4). For the annual party, Chicago donned an icy blue long-sleeved top and matching leggings. She matched Kim's look as the outfit came with a blue furry skirt and furry details on each sleeve. As for Psalm and Saint, the boys wore black shirts and matching pants for the occasion.

Upon catching wind of the snaps, fans couldn't help but rave over Chicago's beauty and her strong resemblance to Kim. "Chicago is literally your mini you!" one fan commented underneath the post. Another gushed, "Chi is your twin, she is beautiful."

"Chicago is such a pretty girl!" one other said. Some others, meanwhile, called the little girl her mother's "look-alike" and "doppelganger." Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian was also one of those who praised Kim's children, writing in a comment, "All of the babies are serving!!!!! Wow wow wow." As for Paris Hilton, she said, "Stunning!"

At the party, which took place at Kim's lavish $60 million mansion, guests were treated to a fun sledding activity. Family friend and musician Babyface also serenaded the party-goers as he belted out Christmas carols alongside Tank and Wanya Morris.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Lee Sun-kyun's Agency Asks to Refrain From Spreading False Information After Actor's Tragic Death

Alabama Barker Blasted for Being 'So Desperate for Attention' After Posting Racy Photos
Related Posts
The Kardashian-Jenner Family Has Fun Sledding and Caroling at Exciting Christmas Party

The Kardashian-Jenner Family Has Fun Sledding and Caroling at Exciting Christmas Party

Kim Kardashian Shares How She Utilizes SKIMS for Christmas Presents

Kim Kardashian Shares How She Utilizes SKIMS for Christmas Presents

Kim Kardashian's Kids Create Chocolate Mess for 'Crazy' Elf on the Shelf Display

Kim Kardashian's Kids Create Chocolate Mess for 'Crazy' Elf on the Shelf Display

Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Hopes to Play Cupid for Scott Disick and Cardi B

Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Hopes to Play Cupid for Scott Disick and Cardi B

Latest News
Barbra Streisand Vows to Ignore Her Fashion Critics
  • Dec 27, 2023

Barbra Streisand Vows to Ignore Her Fashion Critics

Ewan McGregor and Wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead Celebrate Christmas With His Ex-Wife and Daughters
  • Dec 27, 2023

Ewan McGregor and Wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead Celebrate Christmas With His Ex-Wife and Daughters

Camila Cabello Sparks Romance Rumors With Playboi Carti After Their FaceTime Call
  • Dec 27, 2023

Camila Cabello Sparks Romance Rumors With Playboi Carti After Their FaceTime Call

Taraji P. Henson Thinks Firing Her Whole Team After 'Empire' Success Is Her Best Decision
  • Dec 27, 2023

Taraji P. Henson Thinks Firing Her Whole Team After 'Empire' Success Is Her Best Decision

Whoopi Goldberg's Absence From 'Color Purple' Premieres Explained Amid Oprah Winfrey Feud Rumors
  • Dec 27, 2023

Whoopi Goldberg's Absence From 'Color Purple' Premieres Explained Amid Oprah Winfrey Feud Rumors

Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Rocks Dad Kanye's Iconic Balmain Jacket at Christmas Party
  • Dec 27, 2023

Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Rocks Dad Kanye's Iconic Balmain Jacket at Christmas Party

Most Read
Kevin Hart's Wife Eniko Parrish Says 'IDGAF' Amid New Cheating and Baby Allegations
Celebrity

Kevin Hart's Wife Eniko Parrish Says 'IDGAF' Amid New Cheating and Baby Allegations

Tom Cruise and Elsina Khayrova Warned of Each Other's 'Hidden Motives' Amid Romance Rumors

Tom Cruise and Elsina Khayrova Warned of Each Other's 'Hidden Motives' Amid Romance Rumors

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hold Hands After Chiefs' Shock Loss at Christmas Game

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hold Hands After Chiefs' Shock Loss at Christmas Game

Heidi Klum Dances in Sparkly Risque Top on Christmas Eve

Heidi Klum Dances in Sparkly Risque Top on Christmas Eve

Halle Bailey's Baby Bump No Longer Visible in New Christmas Video With DDG

Halle Bailey's Baby Bump No Longer Visible in New Christmas Video With DDG

Sofia Vergara All Smiles During Dinner With Rumored BF Justin Saliman on Christmas Eve

Sofia Vergara All Smiles During Dinner With Rumored BF Justin Saliman on Christmas Eve

Elliot Page Loves Being in 'Sensual Throuple' With A$AP Rocky and Julia Garner

Elliot Page Loves Being in 'Sensual Throuple' With A$AP Rocky and Julia Garner

Tamar Braxton and Jeremy 'JR' Robinson Re-Engaged Weeks After Reconciliation

Tamar Braxton and Jeremy 'JR' Robinson Re-Engaged Weeks After Reconciliation

Bishop T.D. Jakes Sets Record Straight About Diddy Gossip

Bishop T.D. Jakes Sets Record Straight About Diddy Gossip