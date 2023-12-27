Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Rocks Dad Kanye's Iconic Balmain Jacket at Christmas Party

Instagram/Cover Images/Seth Browarnik Celebrity

Meanwhile, Kim's other child Chicago, whom she also shares with her rapper ex-husband, steals the show with her strong resemblance to the SKIMS founder.

Dec 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest daughter North West paid a fashion tribute to her dad at the Kardashian-Jenner family's Christmas Eve bash. The 10-year-old girl served looks as she incorporated one of the rapper's most iconic looks into her outfit.

In Instagram pictures shared on Tuesday, December 27, North could be seen going color-coordinated with Kim for the festive soiree. The little girl rocked the same embellished Balmain trucker jacket the rapper wore to the Met Gala in 2016. She paired the bedazzled designer jacket with a white turtleneck and silver sandals.

Her famous mom Kim, meanwhile, looked stunning in a light-blue floor-length dress. The beautiful dress screamed Christmas as it featured fur and silk details. The 43-year-old star further oozed sexiness with the plunging neckline as she donned layered necklaces for the accessories.

The snaps also saw the SKIMS founder joined by her other kids, namely Saint (8), Chicago (5) and Psalm (4). For the annual party, Chicago donned an icy blue long-sleeved top and matching leggings. She matched Kim's look as the outfit came with a blue furry skirt and furry details on each sleeve. As for Psalm and Saint, the boys wore black shirts and matching pants for the occasion.

Upon catching wind of the snaps, fans couldn't help but rave over Chicago's beauty and her strong resemblance to Kim. "Chicago is literally your mini you!" one fan commented underneath the post. Another gushed, "Chi is your twin, she is beautiful."

"Chicago is such a pretty girl!" one other said. Some others, meanwhile, called the little girl her mother's "look-alike" and "doppelganger." Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian was also one of those who praised Kim's children, writing in a comment, "All of the babies are serving!!!!! Wow wow wow." As for Paris Hilton, she said, "Stunning!"

At the party, which took place at Kim's lavish $60 million mansion, guests were treated to a fun sledding activity. Family friend and musician Babyface also serenaded the party-goers as he belted out Christmas carols alongside Tank and Wanya Morris.

You can share this post!