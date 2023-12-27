 

Patrick Schwarzenegger Shares Pics From Sweet Proposal After Getting Engaged to GF Abby Champion

The actor son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and the model were first linked romantically in September 2015, but they didn't make their romance Instagram official until February 2016.

  • Dec 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Patrick Schwarzenegger is now engaged to his longtime girlfriend Abby Champion. Revealing that he finally popped the question to his partner after eight years of dating, the "Midnight Sun" actor turned to social media to give fans a look at the sweet proposal.

Making use of Instagram on Tuesday, December 26, the 30-year-old shared several pictures that included the two of them at the beach with a giant heart made out of roses. There was also an image where the lovebirds posed with a cake that read, "Congratulations."

In one particular snap, Patrick could be seen planting a kiss on Abby's cheek while she showed off her new ring. In the caption, he wrote, "FOREVER AND EVER," adding two heart and ring emojis.

The post has since been flooded with congratulatory comments from many. One in particular was Taylor Lautner, who exclaimed, "I CAN NOW DIE HAPPY." Chelsea Handler gushed, "Congrats, you two!!!" Patrick's mom, Maria Shriver, joined in, "Yippee bravo we are all so happy for you for your love for your now for your future your love is inspiring joy joy joy."

Patrick and Abby were first linked romantically in September 2015. The couple, however, didn't make their romance Instagram official until February 2016.

Back in 2021, the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger recalled their first date as he gave a birthday shout-out to the model. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY BESTTT FRIENNNDD. @abbychampion I knew we would hit it off from the moment we had our first date & you ordered off the kids menu!!"

"Looking at all the fun times we've had over the years & how you've grown into such a beautiful women! You work so hard & im so proud of you & can't wait to see what this year holds for you!" he continued. "To many more coffees , margaritas , laughs & eating off the kids menu! LOVE YOU ding dong!"

