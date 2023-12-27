Mariah Carey's Ex Bryan Tanaka Confirms 'Amicable' Split After 7 'Extraordinary Years' of Dating

Instagram Celebrity

Despite no longer being an item, the dancer doesn't shy away from showing his admiration for his now-ex by writing, 'Mariah's dedication to her family and her commitment to her craft have inspired us during our shared journey.'

Dec 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Mariah Carey's ex Bryan Tanaka has finally confirmed their breakup. When sharing the news in a new social media post, the backup dancer revealed that he and the "All I Want For Christmas Is You" hitmaker have split "amicably" after "seven extraordinary years together."

The 40-year-old came clean with his relationship status through a statement shared on Instagram. "With mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together," he began his message.

"Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound requests and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we've shared," he added. "The memories we've created and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever."

Despite no longer being an item, Bryan didn't shy away from showing his admiration for his now-ex. "Mariah's dedication to her family and her commitment to her craft have inspired us during our shared journey. I want to express my love and appreciation for Mariah and her incredible children, whose warmth and kindness have enriched my life in ways words cannot capture."

Mariah and Bryan were first romantically involved in 2016 after they began working together professionally back in 2006. In 2017, they briefly split, but later got back together. They were last seen together publicly in March when the "My All" songstress celebrated her birthday.

Days before Bryan shared the post, a source told Page Six the reason behind their separation. Bryan reportedly wants to have kids, while 54-year-old Mariah, who is already a mother of two, has no desire to have more children. The R&B diva shares 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with her ex-husband Nick Cannon, while Bryan does not have kids of his own.

"He wants to have a family. That's not where she is at," the source explained. Backing the claim, another source told the news outlet of the couple's split, "He wants to start having his own life."

You can share this post!