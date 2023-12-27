 

Mariah Carey's Ex Bryan Tanaka Confirms 'Amicable' Split After 7 'Extraordinary Years' of Dating

Mariah Carey's Ex Bryan Tanaka Confirms 'Amicable' Split After 7 'Extraordinary Years' of Dating
Instagram
Celebrity

Despite no longer being an item, the dancer doesn't shy away from showing his admiration for his now-ex by writing, 'Mariah's dedication to her family and her commitment to her craft have inspired us during our shared journey.'

  • Dec 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Mariah Carey's ex Bryan Tanaka has finally confirmed their breakup. When sharing the news in a new social media post, the backup dancer revealed that he and the "All I Want For Christmas Is You" hitmaker have split "amicably" after "seven extraordinary years together."

The 40-year-old came clean with his relationship status through a statement shared on Instagram. "With mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together," he began his message.

"Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound requests and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we've shared," he added. "The memories we've created and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever."

Despite no longer being an item, Bryan didn't shy away from showing his admiration for his now-ex. "Mariah's dedication to her family and her commitment to her craft have inspired us during our shared journey. I want to express my love and appreciation for Mariah and her incredible children, whose warmth and kindness have enriched my life in ways words cannot capture."

  Editors' Pick

Mariah and Bryan were first romantically involved in 2016 after they began working together professionally back in 2006. In 2017, they briefly split, but later got back together. They were last seen together publicly in March when the "My All" songstress celebrated her birthday.

Days before Bryan shared the post, a source told Page Six the reason behind their separation. Bryan reportedly wants to have kids, while 54-year-old Mariah, who is already a mother of two, has no desire to have more children. The R&B diva shares 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with her ex-husband Nick Cannon, while Bryan does not have kids of his own.

"He wants to have a family. That's not where she is at," the source explained. Backing the claim, another source told the news outlet of the couple's split, "He wants to start having his own life."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kanye West 'Deeply Regrets' Anti-Semitic Remarks, Shares an Apology Note Written in Hebrew

Patrick Schwarzenegger Shares Pics From Sweet Proposal After Getting Engaged to GF Abby Champion
Related Posts
Mariah Carey's Kids Playfully Says They're Sick of 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'

Mariah Carey's Kids Playfully Says They're Sick of 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Reportedly Split Over Disagreement About Kids

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Reportedly Split Over Disagreement About Kids

Mariah Carey Spotted on Solo Outing in Aspen Amid Bryan Tanaka Split Rumors

Mariah Carey Spotted on Solo Outing in Aspen Amid Bryan Tanaka Split Rumors

Mariah Carey Reportedly Spends Christmas Holidays in Aspen Without Bryan Tanaka Amid Split Rumors

Mariah Carey Reportedly Spends Christmas Holidays in Aspen Without Bryan Tanaka Amid Split Rumors

Latest News
Takeoff's Father 'Intervenes' $1M Wrongful Death Lawsuit Amid Family Drama
  • Dec 27, 2023

Takeoff's Father 'Intervenes' $1M Wrongful Death Lawsuit Amid Family Drama

Patrick Schwarzenegger Shares Pics From Sweet Proposal After Getting Engaged to GF Abby Champion
  • Dec 27, 2023

Patrick Schwarzenegger Shares Pics From Sweet Proposal After Getting Engaged to GF Abby Champion

Mariah Carey's Ex Bryan Tanaka Confirms 'Amicable' Split After 7 'Extraordinary Years' of Dating
  • Dec 27, 2023

Mariah Carey's Ex Bryan Tanaka Confirms 'Amicable' Split After 7 'Extraordinary Years' of Dating

Kanye West 'Deeply Regrets' Anti-Semitic Remarks, Shares an Apology Note Written in Hebrew
  • Dec 27, 2023

Kanye West 'Deeply Regrets' Anti-Semitic Remarks, Shares an Apology Note Written in Hebrew

Dr. Umar Slammed After Saying Eminem Isn't the G.O.A.T. Because He Isn't Black
  • Dec 27, 2023

Dr. Umar Slammed After Saying Eminem Isn't the G.O.A.T. Because He Isn't Black

Summer Walker Sings About Not Being Ready to Move On in New Single 'Drown in My Love'
  • Dec 27, 2023

Summer Walker Sings About Not Being Ready to Move On in New Single 'Drown in My Love'

Most Read
Sydney Sweeney and Megan Thee Stallion Make Jaws Drop in Sizzling Outfits for Christmas Eve
Celebrity

Sydney Sweeney and Megan Thee Stallion Make Jaws Drop in Sizzling Outfits for Christmas Eve

DDG Laughs Off Speculation Halle Bailey Has Given Birth After Cheerful Christmas Posts

DDG Laughs Off Speculation Halle Bailey Has Given Birth After Cheerful Christmas Posts

Kevin Hart's Wife Eniko Parrish Says 'IDGAF' Amid New Cheating and Baby Allegations

Kevin Hart's Wife Eniko Parrish Says 'IDGAF' Amid New Cheating and Baby Allegations

Bhad Bhabie Shows Off Brand New G-Wagon From 'Best Boyfriend Ever' Le Vaughn

Bhad Bhabie Shows Off Brand New G-Wagon From 'Best Boyfriend Ever' Le Vaughn

Millie Bobby Brown Praised by Fiance Jake Bongiovi After Flaunting Figure in New Beach Pics

Millie Bobby Brown Praised by Fiance Jake Bongiovi After Flaunting Figure in New Beach Pics

Cardi B Defended by Fans for Treating Her Kids to Their Own Lavish Christmas Trees

Cardi B Defended by Fans for Treating Her Kids to Their Own Lavish Christmas Trees

Miranda Kerr Flaunts Baby Bump in Stunning Red Dress for Christmas Eve

Miranda Kerr Flaunts Baby Bump in Stunning Red Dress for Christmas Eve

Tom Cruise and Elsina Khayrova Warned of Each Other's 'Hidden Motives' Amid Romance Rumors

Tom Cruise and Elsina Khayrova Warned of Each Other's 'Hidden Motives' Amid Romance Rumors

Tom Brady Decorates Huge Christmas Tree With Kids in New Adorable Holiday Photo

Tom Brady Decorates Huge Christmas Tree With Kids in New Adorable Holiday Photo