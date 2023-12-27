Takeoff's Father 'Intervenes' $1M Wrongful Death Lawsuit Amid Family Drama

Cover Images//Media Punch Celebrity

Kenneth Ball reportedly joins the one million civil lawsuit against 810 Billiards and Bowling as he claimed that 'he's suffered substantial pecuniary loss both in the past and in the future.'

AceShowbiz - The drama in Takeoff's family in the wake of his passing has yet to be over. According to a new report, his father, Kenneth Ball, has joined a $1 million wrongful death lawsuit against 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston as an "Intervenor."

The lawsuit was first filed by Takeoff's mom, Titania Davenport, back in June. Now Kenneth entered the legal case as a third party as he claimed that "he's suffered substantial pecuniary loss both in the past and in the future," according to AllHipHop.

"Indeed, [Ball] has suffered past and future pecuniary loss," Kenneth's lawyer, Brant J. Stogner, added, "including funeral and burial expenses, psychological and psychiatric expenses, loss of advice, loss of counsel, loss of services, loss of care, loss of maintenance and loss of support." Like Titania, Kenneth is seeking at least $1 million from 810 Billiards & Bowling, where their son Takeoff was fatally shot.

Media Take Out previously divulged that Takeoff did not have a will when he died in a shooting in November 2022. Under Georgia state law, his entire estate will go to his closest living relatives. Since he did not have any children, that persons would be his parents.

The problem is Takeoff's mother and father are reportedly not on good terms. According to people close to him, the 28-year-old was raised by his mother and they have no idea what involvement Takeoff's father had in rearing the Migos star.

However, since Takeoff's death, many of Takeoff's father's relatives have taken to social media, claiming about his involvement in the late rapper's life. Kenneth wrote after Takeoff's passing, "Kirsnick Khari Tiquon Ball my first love out of my five kids this is so so hard please keep Titania Davenport (Treet) and me (Kenneth M Ball) and the entire family on both sides in your prayers doing our difficult time. No one know the pain I'm feeling right now BUT with GOD I will find peace."

