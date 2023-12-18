Kim Zolciak Sells Estranged Husband Kroy Biermann's Items on New IG Account Amid Financial Woes

Cover Images/Michael Simon Celebrity

The 'Real Housewives of Atlant' star's latest efforts come just a few days after a video of Kroy ranting against her in front of police officers was made public.

AceShowbiz - Kim Zolciak has launched a new Instagram account to sell Kroy Biermann's items. On Saturday, December 16, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star promoted a set of Louis Vuitton luggage that belonged to her estranged husband.

"This was all only carried one time... Excellent condition, like I said, he carried it one time on the road to one of his football games," the 45-year-old said in a video. In the caption, she wrote, LOUIS VUITTON MEN's 6 piece set $12500 retails over $15,500 carried one time excellent condition.

In addition, Kim also put Men's Givenchy sneakers up for sale. Her daughter, Brielle Biermann, even helped the reality star by promoting the new page. "My mom created an Insta with stuff she's selling !! Check it out !!" Brielle announced via Instagram Story.

Kim's latest efforts came after a video of Kroy ranting against her in front of police was made public. The clip obtained by TMZ shows the 38-year-old flying into a rage when the cops showed up at their house.

"There's no money, there's no house...," he screamed while standing outside their Georgia mansion, which is currently on the market for $56 million. "We're getting divorced one day and we're not the next!" he said, before accusing Kim of hooking up with other men by saying, "She's f**king other men."

When asked by the reporting officer what his and Kim's argument was about, Kroy yelled, "Our life. Our life! And it's f**king destroyed!" The officer then asked him why he was so "heated," to which he replied, "Because our life is destroyed!"

The former professional football player then angrily explained that the argument started because of the former Housewife's "inability to solve" or "address" problems. He added, "It's nothing but an act. It's all a bunch of bulls**t." He then said while pointing at Kim who was sitting in her vehicle multiple yards away, "This is narcissistic behavior."

