Mariah Carey's Kids Playfully Says They're Sick of 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'

AceShowbiz - Mariah Carey takes pride in her Christmas hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You", but her kids may not. On Christmas Eve, the 54-year-old pop icon took to her Instagram account to share several posts featuring her celebrating the holiday with her twins Monroe and Moroccan.

One of the posts featured a video of the singer's 12-year-old children talking about the classic Christmas tune as the trio lounging in front of the family's Christmas tree. The kids could be heard asking Mimi if they have to be with her "every single time" she sang the jingle.

The "Reflection" singer, who donned her iconic red suit, replied, "It's just being festive… It's not every…" Before she continued her sentence, she broke out into song and started singing the Christmas song. As soon as Mariah hit the song's opening notes, her two children immediately left her alone as they didn't want to sing the song again.

"Had to do it," the Queen of Christmas playfully wrote in the caption, adding, "Merry Christmas Eve!!"

Prior to this, Mariah brought Monroe and Moroccan, whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon, yo visit the White House and meet President Joe Biden. "Last week I had the pleasure of meeting President Biden & Vice President Harris at the White House to ring in the holiday season!" Mariah wrote alongside pictures of her kids chatting with the POTUS in the Oval Office. "While there, we got to see all the festive decor and spread some cheer!"

The post also included pictures of Mariah posing with Vice President Kamala Harris. The songstress could also be seen decorating a Christmas tree in the White House and posing with a huge one with her lovely kids.

