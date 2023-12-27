 

Eric McCormack Still Wears Wedding Ring One Month After Wife Janet Holden Filed for Divorce

A little over one month after being slapped with divorce papers by his estranged wife, the 'Will and Grace' actor flashes a sparkling simple band that he wears on that finger.

AceShowbiz - Eric McCormack apparently has not ditched his wedding ring amid divorce from Janet Holden. A little over one month after being slapped with divorce papers by his estranged wife, the actor portraying Will Truman on "Will & Grace" was spotted still wearing the band.

On Sunday afternoon, December 24, the 60-year-old Primetime Emmy Award-winning actor was caught on camera out and about in Los Angeles. In pictures making their rounds online, it could be seen that he was wearing a sparkling simple ring on that finger.

At that time, Eric was strolling around the streets of the city. He was accompanied by his dog, which was photographed walking around its owner without a dog leash. Meanwhile, the leash was held by Eric in his hands.

Throughout the sunny day out, the actor portraying Grant MacLaren on "Travelers" appeared to be in good spirits. The performer, who was married to Janet for twenty six years after tying the knot back in August 1997, was pictured flashing a huge radiant smile to the camera in one of the photos.

Eric was captured wearing a casual outfit for the outing. He sported a black top that came with a high neck design and two long sleeves, which he rolled up to reach slightly below his elbows. Over it, he donned an unzipped long-sleeved black leather jacket. At one point, he wore the thick outer around his waist.

Eric tucked a pair of black sunglasses in the neckline of his top and covered his hair with a black-and-white baseball hat, which had graphics on its front side. He completed the look with a pair of brown shoes with matching laces and a silver wrist watch.

The new sighting of Eric came more than one month after his estranged wife Janet filed for divorce from him. In legal documents, which she submitted to court on November 22, the assistant director of "The Edge" wrote "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their breakup. However, she did not offer a date of their separation.

In the court papers, Janet, who ditched her wedding ring on her November 29 outing, allegedly asked for spousal support and wanted "to end the court's ability to award Eric spousal support." She did not ask for child support as the two only share 21-year-old son Finnigan Holden McCormack and "do not have any minor children together." It remains unclear if they have a prenuptial agreement in place.

