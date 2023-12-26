First Teaser Trailer for Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon 2' Shows No Mercy

Netflix Movie

Djimon Hounsou's Titus desperately leads a war against the Motherwold as Sofia Boutella's Kora refuses to compromise in her bid to get rid of the Imperium in the sequel to Netflix's epic space opera.

AceShowbiz - "Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire" was only released a few days ago, but Netflix has already unleashed the first teaser trailer for "Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver". Making its way out online on Monday, December 25, the sneak-peek video teases an epic showdown between the people of Veldt and the Motherwold.

Djimon Hounsou's Titus screams in despair as he watches the destruction caused by the war. In another part of the video, he delivers a fierce speech to prepare for the battle. "The time has come. For all that you love show them no mercy!" he says.

Sofia Boutella's Kora also picks up her weapon and is seen in a number of intense fight scenes that are interspersed with dramatic aerial combats. Toward the end of the teaser, she meets with Ed Skrein's Atticus Noble for what looks like a diplomatic meeting, only for Kora to end up threatening Noble. "Tell me what we're trying to achieve here," he asks, to which she replies, "The same thing as the last time we met. I kill you."

According to the official synopsis, "Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver" continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. On the eve of their battle the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made.

Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher and Anthony Hopkins return for the sequel. Staz Nair, Fra Fee, Cleopatra Coleman, Stuart Martin, Ingvar Sigurosson, Alfonso Herrera, Cary Elwes, Rhian Rees, E. Duffy, Sky Yang and Charlotte Maggi also star in the finale to the two-part sci-fi saga from Zack Snyder.

The first film was made available to stream on Netflix since December 21 following a limited theatrical run. It has risen to No. 1 on the platform's top movies chart despite bad reviews from critics. The second part is scheduled for release on April 19, 2024.

