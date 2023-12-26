Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Pack on PDA While Heading to Christmas Party

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Captain America: First Avenger' actor and his wife are spotted holding hands while attending Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost's Christmas party in New York City.

AceShowbiz - Chris Evans and Alba Baptista celebrated their first Christmas as a married couple with joy. The "Captain America: The First Avenger" actor and his wife were spotted packing on PDA while heading to a Christmas Party.

In a picture circulating online, the pair were seen holding hands as they arrived at Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost's Christmas party in New York City on Thursday, December 21. Both Chris and Alba bundled up against the chilly NYC weather for the occasion.

The Captain America depicter opted for burgundy pants, a mustard coat and a dark sweater. He completed his style with a pair of brown-rimmed glasses and burgundy shoes. As for his wife, Alba donned a midi-length red dress underneath her black coat. She paired the look with an oversized cream scarf.

In addition to Chris and Alba, the bash had other A-listers in attendance. Among those who made it to the guest list were Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin, Amy Poehler, Jon Hamm and his wife Anna Osceola, Kieran Culkin and his wife Jazz Charton, Chris Rock, Bill Murray and Sarah Silverman.

Lorne Michaels, Greta Gerwig and husband Noah Baumbach, Rachel Dratch, as well as Seth Meyers and wife Alexi Ashe also join the other party-goers.

Meanwhile, this year's Christmas marks Chris and Alba's first after they got married in September in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Of the couple, who had been together for a year before tying the knot, a source said to Entertainment Tonight, "Chris has been in love with Alba for a while. They share a special connection and are so happy to be husband and wife. Chris is in a really great place in his life. He feels happy with his career and was ready to settle down. He's thrilled about this new chapter and is so excited to have a family with Alba one day."

Later in October, Chris confirmed their marriage. "I got married. It was really, really great," Chris told the crowd at New York Comic Con. "We kinda had two ceremonies. We had one on the East Coast. We did one in Portugal. My wife's Portuguese. It's the best time of year right now. Now we're just relaxing and enjoying life and reflecting."

