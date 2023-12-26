 

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Pack on PDA While Heading to Christmas Party

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Pack on PDA While Heading to Christmas Party
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Captain America: First Avenger' actor and his wife are spotted holding hands while attending Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost's Christmas party in New York City.

  • Dec 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Chris Evans and Alba Baptista celebrated their first Christmas as a married couple with joy. The "Captain America: The First Avenger" actor and his wife were spotted packing on PDA while heading to a Christmas Party.

In a picture circulating online, the pair were seen holding hands as they arrived at Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost's Christmas party in New York City on Thursday, December 21. Both Chris and Alba bundled up against the chilly NYC weather for the occasion.

The Captain America depicter opted for burgundy pants, a mustard coat and a dark sweater. He completed his style with a pair of brown-rimmed glasses and burgundy shoes. As for his wife, Alba donned a midi-length red dress underneath her black coat. She paired the look with an oversized cream scarf.

  Editors' Pick

In addition to Chris and Alba, the bash had other A-listers in attendance. Among those who made it to the guest list were Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin, Amy Poehler, Jon Hamm and his wife Anna Osceola, Kieran Culkin and his wife Jazz Charton, Chris Rock, Bill Murray and Sarah Silverman.

Lorne Michaels, Greta Gerwig and husband Noah Baumbach, Rachel Dratch, as well as Seth Meyers and wife Alexi Ashe also join the other party-goers.

Meanwhile, this year's Christmas marks Chris and Alba's first after they got married in September in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Of the couple, who had been together for a year before tying the knot, a source said to Entertainment Tonight, "Chris has been in love with Alba for a while. They share a special connection and are so happy to be husband and wife. Chris is in a really great place in his life. He feels happy with his career and was ready to settle down. He's thrilled about this new chapter and is so excited to have a family with Alba one day."

Later in October, Chris confirmed their marriage. "I got married. It was really, really great," Chris told the crowd at New York Comic Con. "We kinda had two ceremonies. We had one on the East Coast. We did one in Portugal. My wife's Portuguese. It's the best time of year right now. Now we're just relaxing and enjoying life and reflecting."

You can share this post!

You might also like

'One Life to Live' Star Kamar de los Reyes Dies at 56 After Brief Cancer Battle

First Teaser Trailer for Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon 2' Shows No Mercy
Related Posts
Chris Evans Received Advice From Robert Downey Jr. on His Wedding Day

Chris Evans Received Advice From Robert Downey Jr. on His Wedding Day

Chris Evans' Wife Alba Baptista Flashes Wedding Ring For First Time Since Secret Nuptials

Chris Evans' Wife Alba Baptista Flashes Wedding Ring For First Time Since Secret Nuptials

Chris Evans Surprises Fans With New Adorable Video After Social Media Break

Chris Evans Surprises Fans With New Adorable Video After Social Media Break

Chris Evans Breaks Silence on His 'Wonderful' Wedding to Alba Baptista

Chris Evans Breaks Silence on His 'Wonderful' Wedding to Alba Baptista

Latest News
Shannen Doherty Hopeful for 'Beautiful' 2024 Following a 'Contentious Year'
  • Dec 26, 2023

Shannen Doherty Hopeful for 'Beautiful' 2024 Following a 'Contentious Year'

Halle Bailey's Baby Bump No Longer Visible in New Christmas Video With DDG
  • Dec 26, 2023

Halle Bailey's Baby Bump No Longer Visible in New Christmas Video With DDG

First Teaser Trailer for Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon 2' Shows No Mercy
  • Dec 26, 2023

First Teaser Trailer for Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon 2' Shows No Mercy

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Pack on PDA While Heading to Christmas Party
  • Dec 26, 2023

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Pack on PDA While Heading to Christmas Party

'One Life to Live' Star Kamar de los Reyes Dies at 56 After Brief Cancer Battle
  • Dec 26, 2023

'One Life to Live' Star Kamar de los Reyes Dies at 56 After Brief Cancer Battle

Paris Hilton Matches in PJ With Husband Carter Reum and Kids in Adorable Christmas Family Photos
  • Dec 26, 2023

Paris Hilton Matches in PJ With Husband Carter Reum and Kids in Adorable Christmas Family Photos

Most Read
Sydney Sweeney and Megan Thee Stallion Make Jaws Drop in Sizzling Outfits for Christmas Eve
Celebrity

Sydney Sweeney and Megan Thee Stallion Make Jaws Drop in Sizzling Outfits for Christmas Eve

Bhad Bhabie Shows Off Brand New G-Wagon From 'Best Boyfriend Ever' Le Vaughn

Bhad Bhabie Shows Off Brand New G-Wagon From 'Best Boyfriend Ever' Le Vaughn

Millie Bobby Brown Praised by Fiance Jake Bongiovi After Flaunting Figure in New Beach Pics

Millie Bobby Brown Praised by Fiance Jake Bongiovi After Flaunting Figure in New Beach Pics

Cardi B Defended by Fans for Treating Her Kids to Their Own Lavish Christmas Trees

Cardi B Defended by Fans for Treating Her Kids to Their Own Lavish Christmas Trees

DDG Laughs Off Speculation Halle Bailey Has Given Birth After Cheerful Christmas Posts

DDG Laughs Off Speculation Halle Bailey Has Given Birth After Cheerful Christmas Posts

Travis Barker Hails Daughter Alabama on Her 18th Birthday Following Trolling Comments

Travis Barker Hails Daughter Alabama on Her 18th Birthday Following Trolling Comments

Miranda Kerr Flaunts Baby Bump in Stunning Red Dress for Christmas Eve

Miranda Kerr Flaunts Baby Bump in Stunning Red Dress for Christmas Eve

Dominic West Calls His Scandal With Lily James 'Badly Timed Gossip Incident'

Dominic West Calls His Scandal With Lily James 'Badly Timed Gossip Incident'

Dolly Parton Reveals Plastic Surgery Procedure She Regrets

Dolly Parton Reveals Plastic Surgery Procedure She Regrets