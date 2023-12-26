 

'One Life to Live' Star Kamar de los Reyes Dies at 56 After Brief Cancer Battle

'One Life to Live' Star Kamar de los Reyes Dies at 56 After Brief Cancer Battle
The actor, best known for his long-running stint as Antonio Vega on the ABC soap opera, died on Sunday, December 24 shortly after being diagnosed with cancer.

AceShowbiz - Kamar de los Reyes, an actor best known for his portrayal of Antonio Vega on ABC's soap opera "One Life to Live", has sadly passed away. He died on Sunday, December 24 in Los Angeles after a brief battle with cancer.

His family's representative confirmed the sad news in a statement on Monday. Unclear what sort of cancer he might have been battling as he had kept it private from the public, but the family spokesperson said he was diagnosed with the disease shortly before his passing.

He was 56 and is survived by his wife Sherri Saum, whom he married in 2007 and co-starred with on "One Life to Live". They shared 9-year-old twins John and Michael. Reyes is also survived by his 26-year-old son Caylen from a prior relationship, his parents, mom Matilde and dad Walfredo, four siblings, brothers Daniel and Walfredo Jr. as well as sisters Lily and Ilde.

Reyes performed the voice acting and the motion-captured body acting of the main antagonist, Raul Menendez, in the video game titled "Call of Duty: Black Ops II". In recent years, he recurred on FOX's "Sleepy Hollow", ABC's "The Rookie" and The CW's "All American".

Following the news, "All American" executive producer and showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll mourned the actor's death in a statement to Deadline. "We are absolutely devastated at the loss of Kamar," the statement read. "He was such a beloved member of our 'All American' family. He brought so much love, light and joy to the set every day, even during his final days. We are so grateful for every moment he spent with us. Our hearts and sincere condolences are with Sherri, Caylen, Michael, John and the rest of Kamar's family. Thank you for sharing him so generously with us and with the rest of the world. He truly was a gift. One we will cherish forever."

Prior to his death, Reyes had been filming new episodes for the upcoming sixth season of "All American" as Coach Montes. In addition, he filmed for Hulu's upcoming drama series "Washington Black" and reportedly had a role on Disney+'s "Daredevil: Born Again". Several of his roles will be released posthumously.

