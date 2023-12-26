 

Georgia Toffolo's Confidence Took a Hit Due to 'Severe Acne' and 'Nasty' Trolling

Georgia Toffolo's Confidence Took a Hit Due to 'Severe Acne' and 'Nasty' Trolling
The 'Made in Chelsea' star has discussed her struggle with a 'severe' skin condition that made her 'feel less than confident' and experience a 'nasty' bullying on social media.

AceShowbiz - Georgia Toffolo has struggled with "quite severe acne" for 15 years. The 29-year-old TV star reveals that she suffers from the common skin condition that causes spots and oily skin but since shooting to fame on "Made in Chelsea" in 2014 has amassed more than one million followers on Instagram and wants to use her platform to spread "skin positivity" amongst her fans.

"It's a real responsibility. I go out of my way to have conversations on there that are real and honest. Social media for me has been a gift but for some, it can take a toll. I'm big on talking about skin positivity because I've struggled for 15 years with quite severe acne," she told Metro newspaper's Sixty Seconds column.

The former "I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!" winner recently explained that she used to feel "less confident" as a result of the condition and did experience a small bit of trolling when she exited the ITV1 reality show in 2017 despite having just been voted Queen of the Jungle.

She told MailOnline, "My skin was something that made me feel less than confident, really. I had a bit of light trolling when I came out of the jungle. But I did this amazing feature on 'This Morning' and it was really simple, I just took off my make-up."

"I was so worried about what people would say about my acne. But I just carried on. I looked down the barrel of the camera. I said some of the nasty things that I've read across socials, and it had such an impact. From that day on, the trolling seemed to evaporate."

