Kid Cudi Felt Discouraged When Starting Out His Clothing Line Due to This Reason

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Pursuit of Happiness' rapper opens up about facing a roadblock while working on his fashion brand, admitting he lost confidence when he first started the project.

Dec 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kid Cudi was only determined to work on his clothing range during the COVID-19 lockdowns. The 39-year-old rapper - whose real name is Scott Mescudi - released the Members of the Rage line in earlier this year but admitted that the range had suffered some setbacks in the years prior to the onset of the pandemic and it was being shut up at home that motivated him to get on with it.

"Members of the Rage kind of started around 2016. That was when I first attempted to get it started, and the samples I sent out came back terrible. I got discouraged for four or five years," he told CoolHunting.com.

"It wasn't until 2021, when I was in New Zealand working on a movie, and I was in quarantine for two weeks. I was like, I can't be just sitting in this room not doing anything. I have to do something. I think I finally need to conjure up my clothing line and concept and figure out what it is."

The "She's Lookin' for Me" hitmaker went on to add that he pulled the range together over the course if two weeks as he was determined to incorporate everything that is the true him into the brand.

He added, "During that time that two weeks, Members of the Rage was fully formed. I came up with the name and I reached out to Nigo at the time to help me out with the logo. It was truly just me wanting to do everything that encompasses Scott Mescudi; it's everything that I'm about."

"I'm a 39-year-old man. I was raised in the nineties. I love that era. I kind of wanted to do something that fit along those lines and in that realm and mix it up with some new twists and put a new futurism stamp on it and just try to make it fun and playful."

You can share this post!