 

Christopher Nolan Feels Optimistic About Today's Movie Industry After 'Oppenheimer' Success

Christopher Nolan Feels Optimistic About Today's Movie Industry After 'Oppenheimer' Success
Universal Pictures
Movie

The 'Dark Knight' director feels 'wonderful' to see people 'come back' to cinemas this year following the double success of 'Barbie' and his own movie 'Oppenheimer'.

  • Dec 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Christopher Nolan feels good about the state of the movie industry after "Oppenheimer" became the "most successful film" he's ever made. The 53-year-old filmmaker has claimed movies are "doing great" following the huge success of his billion-dollar motion picture, which featured the likes of Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, and Robert Downey Jr.

"I've just made a three-hour film about Robert Oppenheimer which is R-rated and half in black-and-white - and it made a billion dollars. Of course, I think films are doing great," he told Empire magazine.

"The crazy thing is that it's literally the most successful film I've ever made. I've been doing this for 20 years and in the United Kingdom it's my highest-grossing film. So I feel great about the state of the movie business, based on my own experience."

  Editors' Pick

Nolan also admitted it was great to see "audiences come back" to cinemas this year. It comes after both "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie" were released in cinemas at the same time this summer, which created a cultural phenomenon known as "Barbenheimer", in which people watched the two movies, often on the same day.

Nolan added, "But also based on seeing other movies break out, seeing audiences come back. The audience's desire to be surprised, to see something new, to see something they did not know they wanted, that's always been the most powerful force in theatrical film. So it was wonderful to see that this year."

Hollywood star Tom Cruise helped to spark the "Barbenheimer" craze, after he revealed on X, formerly Twitter, that he had bought tickets to see both "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie" over the summer.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Most Shocking Celebrity Splits in 2023

Leighton Meester Dishes on Her Family's Christmas Tradition
Related Posts
Christopher Nolan to Stay Away From 'Dark' and 'Bleak' Movie After 'Oppenheimer'

Christopher Nolan to Stay Away From 'Dark' and 'Bleak' Movie After 'Oppenheimer'

'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' Praised by Martin Scorsese for Creating 'Perfect Storm'

'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' Praised by Martin Scorsese for Creating 'Perfect Storm'

Christopher Nolan Cut 'Oppenheimer' Filming to Free Up Funds for Set Design

Christopher Nolan Cut 'Oppenheimer' Filming to Free Up Funds for Set Design

Christopher Nolan Apologized to Florence Pugh for Giving Her Small Role in 'Oppenheimer'

Christopher Nolan Apologized to Florence Pugh for Giving Her Small Role in 'Oppenheimer'

Latest News
Kid Cudi Felt Discouraged When Starting Out His Clothing Line Due to This Reason
  • Dec 26, 2023

Kid Cudi Felt Discouraged When Starting Out His Clothing Line Due to This Reason

Christopher Nolan Feels Optimistic About Today's Movie Industry After 'Oppenheimer' Success
  • Dec 26, 2023

Christopher Nolan Feels Optimistic About Today's Movie Industry After 'Oppenheimer' Success

Leighton Meester Dishes on Her Family's Christmas Tradition
  • Dec 26, 2023

Leighton Meester Dishes on Her Family's Christmas Tradition

Claire Foy Ticks Off a Lot of Her 'Bucket List Actors' by Starring in 'All of Us Strangers'
  • Dec 26, 2023

Claire Foy Ticks Off a Lot of Her 'Bucket List Actors' by Starring in 'All of Us Strangers'

Georgia Toffolo's Confidence Took a Hit Due to 'Severe Acne' and 'Nasty' Trolling
  • Dec 26, 2023

Georgia Toffolo's Confidence Took a Hit Due to 'Severe Acne' and 'Nasty' Trolling

Elliot Page Loves Being in 'Sensual Throuple' With A$AP Rocky and Julia Garner
  • Dec 26, 2023

Elliot Page Loves Being in 'Sensual Throuple' With A$AP Rocky and Julia Garner

Most Read
Pete Davidson Allegedly Has Outburst on Movie's Set After Comedy Tour Abrupt Cancellations
Movie

Pete Davidson Allegedly Has Outburst on Movie's Set After Comedy Tour Abrupt Cancellations

Ed Skrein Grateful Netflix Gave Zack Snyder Full Creative Control on 'Rebel Moon'

Ed Skrein Grateful Netflix Gave Zack Snyder Full Creative Control on 'Rebel Moon'

'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' Tanks at Christmas Box Office

'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' Tanks at Christmas Box Office

Darren Criss Joins Evan Rachel Wood in Off-Broadway Show 'Little Shop of Horrors'

Darren Criss Joins Evan Rachel Wood in Off-Broadway Show 'Little Shop of Horrors'

'Home Alone 2' Director Explains Why He Kept Donald Trump's Cameo Despite His 'Bullying'

'Home Alone 2' Director Explains Why He Kept Donald Trump's Cameo Despite His 'Bullying'

Hayden Christensen Has 'Greater Appreciation' for 'Star Wars'

Hayden Christensen Has 'Greater Appreciation' for 'Star Wars'

Director Christopher Landon Quits 'Scream 7'

Director Christopher Landon Quits 'Scream 7'

Melissa Barrera Shares Shady Pro-Palestine Holiday Post Amid 'Scream 7' Chaos

Melissa Barrera Shares Shady Pro-Palestine Holiday Post Amid 'Scream 7' Chaos

'Wonka' Dubbed the 'Perfect Christmas Movie' by Director

'Wonka' Dubbed the 'Perfect Christmas Movie' by Director