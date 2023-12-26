 

Leighton Meester Dishes on Her Family's Christmas Tradition

Leighton Meester Dishes on Her Family's Christmas Tradition
Instagram
Celebrity

In a new magazine interview, the former 'Gossip Girl' actress opens up about how she usually spends the festive holiday in Los Angeles with her loved ones.

  • Dec 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Leighton Meester loves a Christmas Day Jacuzzi. The former "Gossip Girl" actress - who shares Arlo, seven, and a three-year-old son with husband Adam Brody - prioritises spending quality time with her family and enjoying home "comforts" as well as "typical" Los Angeles pastimes during the festive season.

"We're usually in LA, so it's never snowing! A lot of times we will go to the beach. The last couple of years - he's a toddler now - I've had a baby in tow, so I don't do a big meal. I usually order food but this time I feel like making a big, fancy meal," she told Best magazine when asked how she spends Christmas.

  Editors' Pick

"We get up and open presents to check if Santa comes - and of course, he always does. It's just like your typical LA Christmas really, sometimes we'll have the Jacuzzi going. I know this is so not a traditional Christmas, especially compared to that in the UK! It's just really the one day of the year when nowhere is open so you've got to make the most of the comforts filled with food and watching movies."

Leighton can currently be seen in festive movie "Exmas" and she thinks the Christmas celebrations her character Ali would have would be very different to that of her most famous alter ego, Gossip Girl's Blair Waldorf.

She said, "Well… Ali is very down to earth. She enjoys baking and being cosy with family and playing board games and being wholesome. Blair would have chefs and butlers involved for sure, pretty extravagant."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Most Shocking Celebrity Splits in 2023

Claire Foy Ticks Off a Lot of Her 'Bucket List Actors' by Starring in 'All of Us Strangers'
Related Posts
Leighton Meester Would Be Happy to Return for 'Exmas' Sequel

Leighton Meester Would Be Happy to Return for 'Exmas' Sequel

Leighton Meester Dubs Donald Trump 'Would-Be-Dictator' in 'Edelweiss' Cover Video

Leighton Meester Dubs Donald Trump 'Would-Be-Dictator' in 'Edelweiss' Cover Video

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody Welcome 'a Dream Baby Boy'

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody Welcome 'a Dream Baby Boy'

Here Is How Pregnant Leighton Meester Reacts to Fat-Shamer on Instagram Live

Here Is How Pregnant Leighton Meester Reacts to Fat-Shamer on Instagram Live

Latest News
Leighton Meester Dishes on Her Family's Christmas Tradition
  • Dec 26, 2023

Leighton Meester Dishes on Her Family's Christmas Tradition

Claire Foy Ticks Off a Lot of Her 'Bucket List Actors' by Starring in 'All of Us Strangers'
  • Dec 26, 2023

Claire Foy Ticks Off a Lot of Her 'Bucket List Actors' by Starring in 'All of Us Strangers'

Georgia Toffolo's Confidence Took a Hit Due to 'Severe Acne' and 'Nasty' Trolling
  • Dec 26, 2023

Georgia Toffolo's Confidence Took a Hit Due to 'Severe Acne' and 'Nasty' Trolling

Elliot Page Loves Being in 'Sensual Throuple' With A$AP Rocky and Julia Garner
  • Dec 26, 2023

Elliot Page Loves Being in 'Sensual Throuple' With A$AP Rocky and Julia Garner

Kevin Hart's Wife Eniko Parrish Says 'IDGAF' Amid New Cheating and Baby Allegations
  • Dec 26, 2023

Kevin Hart's Wife Eniko Parrish Says 'IDGAF' Amid New Cheating and Baby Allegations

Mel B Shows No Regret After Calling James Corden 'D**khead'
  • Dec 26, 2023

Mel B Shows No Regret After Calling James Corden 'D**khead'

Most Read
The Dixie Chicks' Founding Member Laura Lynch Killed in Car Crash
Celebrity

The Dixie Chicks' Founding Member Laura Lynch Killed in Car Crash

Jennie Garth's Husband Demands to Get Paid After Helping Around the House

Jennie Garth's Husband Demands to Get Paid After Helping Around the House

Sydney Sweeney and Megan Thee Stallion Make Jaws Drop in Sizzling Outfits for Christmas Eve

Sydney Sweeney and Megan Thee Stallion Make Jaws Drop in Sizzling Outfits for Christmas Eve

Coco Austin Calls Daughter 'Little Stalker' for Following Her Everywhere

Coco Austin Calls Daughter 'Little Stalker' for Following Her Everywhere

Millie Bobby Brown Praised by Fiance Jake Bongiovi After Flaunting Figure in New Beach Pics

Millie Bobby Brown Praised by Fiance Jake Bongiovi After Flaunting Figure in New Beach Pics

Bhad Bhabie Shows Off Brand New G-Wagon From 'Best Boyfriend Ever' Le Vaughn

Bhad Bhabie Shows Off Brand New G-Wagon From 'Best Boyfriend Ever' Le Vaughn

Sydney Sweeney Chooses This Classic Christmas Gift for Her Family

Sydney Sweeney Chooses This Classic Christmas Gift for Her Family

Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Family Taking her Ashes to Disney World on Christmas

Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Family Taking her Ashes to Disney World on Christmas

Cardi B Defended by Fans for Treating Her Kids to Their Own Lavish Christmas Trees

Cardi B Defended by Fans for Treating Her Kids to Their Own Lavish Christmas Trees