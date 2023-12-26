 

Sofia Vergara All Smiles During Dinner With Rumored BF Justin Saliman on Christmas Eve

Sofia Vergara All Smiles During Dinner With Rumored BF Justin Saliman on Christmas Eve
One day after being spotted at Nobu with her alleged beau, the 'America's Got Talent' judge appears to have invited the orthopedic surgeon to have dinner with her and her loved ones.

  Dec 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sofia Vergara has added more fuel to her romance rumors with Justin Saliman. The "America's Got Talent" judge appeared to have invited the orthopedic surgeon to have dinner with her and her loved ones on Christmas Eve.

On Sunday, December 24, the 51-year-old actress uploaded a new photo from the special dinner. In the snap, she could be seen taking a photo featuring Justin in it. She was flashing her radiant smile while holding her smartphone. In the meantime, Justin was smiling from ear-to-ear as he sat down behind a table.

In the picture, Sofia and Justin, who were caught on camera grabbing dinner at Nobu one day prior, apparently were joined by two unidentified men and a mystery woman, who appeared to be in good spirits during the dinner. Along with the snap, she played a song by Mariah Carey titled "Sleigh Ride" as the background music.

For the occasion, the former "Modern Family" star flaunted her youthful glow in a green camisole, which came with two spaghetti straps and a halter neck design. She tucked the top in a pair of loose long matching tailored pants.

To enhance the look, the "Hot Pursuit" actress wore a bracelet, necklace and a pair of earrings. In addition, her long hair was styled into a simple straight hairdo and parted in the middle. Meanwhile, her alleged boyfriend Justin sported a long-sleeved black top.

Sofia Vergara Instagram Story

Sofia Vergara appeared to have invited Justin Saliman to have dinner with her and her loved ones on Christmas Eve.

Sofia sparked romance rumors with Justin after they were spotted having dinner together in Beverly Hills, California on October 20. Since then, the two have made public appearances and hung out together. On November 6, they did not shy away from walking arm-in-arm while grabbing dinner at Pace restaurant in Los Angeles.

Recently, it was reported that Sofia is "taking things slow" with Justin despite their shared feelings. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, a source spilled, "They like each other a lot, but Sofia is also taking things slow." The source added, "Justin likes that she takes pride in keeping her personal life private, that she's up front and honest, and that she can be her genuine self with him."

