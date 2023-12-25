Heidi Klum and Husband Tom Kaulitz Can't Resist a Kiss on Fun Beach Trip in Caribbean

Startraksphoto.com/Cover Images/Janet Mayer Celebrity

The 'America's Got Talent' judge and the Tokio Hotel guitarist are caught on camera not being able to keep their lips off each other during their beach day out.

AceShowbiz - Heidi Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz couldn't keep their lips off each other. While having a blast during their trip in the Caribbean island, the "America's Got Talent" judge and the Tokio Hotel guitarist packed on the PDA.

The 50-year-old TV personality and the 34-year-old musician couldn't resist a kiss as seen in pictures making their rounds online on Saturday, December 23. In the photos, the wedded couple was pictured locking lips during their vacation at a beach in St. Barts on Thursday, December 21.

In the particular snap, Heidi could be seen carrying a yellow reindeer floatie, which had colorful graphics of Christmas decorations all over it, with both of her hands. She and Tom were standing in front of each other when they shared a kiss as he apparently closed his eyes.

This was not the only time Heidi and Tom were caught on camera publicly showing off intimacy towards each other during the getaway. The two were also photographed passionately kissing while they were walking close next to one another. At that time, they seemingly were making their way out of the beach.

Other photos from the fun outing saw Heidi and Tom swimming in the clean blue water. At one point, she was pictured lying down on the floating reindeer while he was seen seemingly helping her to keep the floatie balanced. They appeared to have enjoyed their date as they were seen smiling from ear-to-ear in most of the snaps.

For the sunny day out at the beach, the supermodel showcased her fit physique in a black bra top that came with two spaghetti straps and a halterneck design. She covered her lower assets in a pair of skimpy black undies. Over them, she wore a flowy see-through black outer that was long enough to nearly reach her ankles.

While keeping her belongings in a huge silver tote bag, Heidi covered her eyes from direct harsh sunlight with a pair of black sunglasses. Letting loose her long blonde hair, she put on a black baseball hat.

In contrast, Tom went with a more colorful ensemble. He sported a short-sleeved yellow shirt with green patterns all over it and a pair of oversized matching shorts. He also added a pair of dark shades and an orange cap. When dipping his body in the water, he changed into a pair of pink-and-green swimming trunks.

