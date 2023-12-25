Tom Cruise and Elsina Khayrova Warned of Each Other's 'Hidden Motives' Amid Romance Rumors

startraksphoto.com/Cover Images/Instagram Celebrity

The Russian socialite is said to be 'a Putin pawn,' while the 'Top Gun' actor is reportedly looking for a new bride not just for himself, but also for the sake of the Church of Scientology.

AceShowbiz - Tom Cruise and Elsina Khayrova's relationship may not be built on the most sincere foundation. Amid their romance rumors, the alleged couple has reportedly been warned of each other's "hidden motives."

Sources tell the National Enquirer (via Radar Online) that Elsina has close ties to the brutal regime of Vladimir Putin. She is the daughter of Russian parliament member and Putin crony Rinat Khayrova and "Tom's been told Elsina could be a Putin pawn," one informant claims.

As for what the Putin regime may aim with Elsina's relationship with Tom, the source says, "Convincing an American icon to look sympathetic to his war-mongering agenda would be a huge international P.R. win for Putin!"

But Elsina should also be wary of the "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" star's motive as well. Sources say the actor could be using his romantic relationship to help save Scientology's reputation.

"Tom has been looking for a new bride for years - and not just for himself," a tipster says. "He is the de facto face of the Church of Scientology, and there is nothing they would like more now than for Tom to have a highly publicized wedding!"

So-called insiders heard that marriage between the new lovebirds is indeed in the air already. A wedding is expected to be a good distraction for the church after fellow high-profile member Danny Masterson was convicted for raping two women and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

The religion's bigwigs are allegedly convinced Tom's supposed marriage would erase all the negative attention Scientology received over the "That '70s Show" alum's legal issue. "Scientology's leaders would love the positive press that would come with Tom crowning Elsina the church's new queen," the insider adds, before noting, "But her links to Putin make it a two-edged sword."

Tom and Elsina sparked dating rumors after they were allegedly caught getting cozy with each other at a party in London earlier this month. Daily Mail reported that the actor and the brunette beauty were spotted canoodling at the bash held at Grosvenor Square in Mayfair on December 9. They allegedly showed up at the soiree together at 9 P.M. and "spent most [of] the night dancing" with each other on the dance floor.

Following their dating rumors, Elsina's ex-husband Dmitry Tsetkov warned the 61-year-old Hollywood star that he better watch his wallet. "Irrespective of whoever she's with, Tom Cruise or anybody else, they should be aware that she likes the finer things in life and has expensive and luxurious taste," Dmitry told Daily Mail. "Tom should keep his eyes and wallet wide open."

However, the Russian oligarch, who claimed that the three-year divorce battle cost him £150 million, wishes nothing but the best for his ex-wife. "I'm happy for her, I wish her all the best," he said, before noting, "I haven't spoken with Elsina about this because our preferred method of communication is through our lawyers. She's 36, she's beautiful, financially independent and loves life."

