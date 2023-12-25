 

Bhad Bhabie Shows Off Brand New G-Wagon From 'Best Boyfriend Ever' Le Vaughn

Bhad Bhabie Shows Off Brand New G-Wagon From 'Best Boyfriend Ever' Le Vaughn
The raptress-turned-adult content creator is moved by the lavish present from her soon-to-be baby daddy, one day after flaunting her baby bump in a steamy maternity photo shoot.

  • Dec 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Bhad Bhabie a.k.a. Danielle Bregoli is counting her blessings this holiday. Ahead of Christmas, the Internet personality has been spoiled by her boyfriend Le Vaughn with a lavish gift that has left her gushing.

On Sunday, December 24, the expectant star took to her Instagram feed to show off her brand new, white Mercedes Benz G-Wagon from her soon-to-be baby daddy. Looking happy, she was all smiles while posing next to the car.

The raptress, who is currently pregnant with her and Le Vaughn's first child together, was clad in a nearly all-white outfit that consisted of a white sweatshirt and matching sweatpants. She appeared to wear minimum makeup while carrying a black bag and completing her look with gray-and-blue sneakers.

In the caption, the 20-year-old showered Le Vaughn with praise for his sweet gesture. "Thank you baby I love it no one's ever done nothing like this for me ever I don't know how to react I love you so much!!!" she wrote, before bragging, "I have the best boyfriend everrrr @xgamelv."

Hours before showing off her brand new car, Bhabie treated her Instagram followers to spicy new snaps from her racy maternity photo shoot. In the images, the OnlyFans creator went nearly naked as she stripped down to her birthday suit and only used a piece of white fabric to cover her modesty.

She flaunted her pregnancy glow and baby bump while putting her tattoo-clad body on display. The "These Heaux" femcee also appeared to sport new, much shorter hair do.

Bhabie first revealed her pregnancy in November by sharing a pair of photos showing her baby bump. Earlier this month, she made use of Heaven by Marc Jacobs x Barragan's campaign to unveil the gender of her unborn child.

In an image from her photo shoot, the "Gucci Flip Flops" raptress sat on a motorcycle with pink exhaust fuming in the background. She turned her head to look back while caressing her chest with one of her hands. In the caption, she simply wrote, "It's a girl," with a bow emoji and several heart emojis.

