 

Millie Bobby Brown Praised by Fiance Jake Bongiovi After Flaunting Figure in New Beach Pics

The 'Stranger Things' star attracts the attention of her soon-to-be husband, who is the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi, with her never-before-seen photos featuring her fit physique.

AceShowbiz - Millie Bobby Brown has attracted the attention of Jake Bongiovi with her new pictures from her getaway to a beach. The actress portraying Eleven on "Stranger Things" was praised by the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi via social media.

On Sunday, December 24, the 19-year-old actress' fiance Jake could not help but gush over his future wife via Instagram. In the comments section of her new post, the 21-year-old model showered her with praise by writing, "Angel," and adding a smiling face with heart eyes emoji.

Millie Bobby Brown praised by Jake Bongiovi after she shared new photos via Instagram.

In the post itself, Millie flaunted her fit physique in a bra top that came with two thick straps and colorful patterns all over it. She also donned a pair of matching skimpy undies and a white accessory around her flat abs.

Millie was captured letting loose her dark-colored shoulder-length hair and parting it in the middle. She also put on a small white hair clip. While ditching her sparkling jewelry, she polished her fingernails in a dark red color.

In the same post, the "Enola Holmes" actress also released a selfie of herself. She appeared to have kept her makeup minimal by only curling her long eyelashes during the beach getaway. In the snap, she proudly showcased her bare face as she looked straight at the camera.

Aside from the two photos, Millie let out a picture highlighting an eye-catching view of the moon and pale blue sky. Along with the snaps, she simply penned in the caption of the post, "Santa tell me." She was making a reference to Ariana Grande's song titled "Santa Tell Me", which was released back in 2014.

It did not take long for the post to be flooded with online responses from Instagram users. In the comments section, one in particular marveled, "I don't understand how she's so perfect, everything about her. i wish i was her." Meanwhile, another noted, "Somethings off about the last pic. Don't know why." A third, in the meantime, wrote, "The ariana lyricsss."

Millie and Jake made their relationship Instagram official in November 2021. Less than two years later, they announced their engagement. In April 2023, she flashed her huge diamond ring as seen in a black-and-white photo on Instagram and wrote, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all."

