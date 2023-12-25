Taylor Swift's '1989 (Taylor's Version)' Reclaims No. 1 on Billboard 200 on Christmas Week

Instagram Music

Thanks to the vinyl sales encouraged by holiday shopping and promotions, the set returns to the top position of the chart with 136,000 equivalent album units earned.

Dec 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift's once again leads the Billboard 200 albums chart. The pop star's "1989 (Taylor's Version)" returns to the top position of the tally after earning 136,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending December 21, according to Luminate.

The boast is thanks to the vinyl sales encouraged by holiday shopping and promotions. The set spent its first two weeks atop the chart on November 11-18 and reclaimed the top position once again on the December 9 chart.

Back to the new chart, Nicki Minaj's new album "Pink Friday 2" dips at No. 2 with 100,000 equivalent album units after launching to the top position last week. Following it up at No. 3 is Taylor's "Midnights", which soars high from No. 7 to No. 3 with 75,000 equivalent album units.

Benefitting the holiday season is Michael Buble's "Christmas" as it flies from No. 5 to No. 4 after earning 70,000 units. Meanwhile, Morgan Wallen's former leader "One Thing at a Time" jumps from No. 6 to No. 5 with just over 64,000 units earned. As for Drake's "For All the Dogs", the chart-topping set falls from No. 3 to No. 6 after earning 64,000 units.

Occupying No. 7 is Taylor's other album "Lover" that climbs from No. 9 with 60,000 equivalent album units. Nat King Cole's "The Christmas Song" returns to the Top 10 as it ascends from No. 11 to No. 8 with 56,000 equivalent album units. SZA's "SOS", on the other hand, descends from No. 8 to No. 9 after earning 54,000 units, with Mariah Carey's "Merry Christmas" rounding out the Top 10 after rising 2 rangs from No. 12 to No. 10 with 52,000 units earned.

Top Ten of Billboard 200:

You can share this post!