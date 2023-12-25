Allegra Inspired by Mariah Carey to Have Her Own Christmas Song

Instagram Music

Naming 'All I want for Christmas' as her favorist Christmas song, the 'Round + Round' singer cites the classic holiday tune as her inspiration to release her own Christmas song one day.

Dec 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Allegra wants to release a Christmas song one day. The "All About Us" singer has taken inspiration from Mariah Carey's festive classic "All I Want for Christmas Is You" and admitted her career plans include a seasonal track of her own.

Asked her favorite Christmas song, she exclusively told BANG Showbiz, "That's easy... 'All I want for Christmas'. Not only does it scream Christmas it's been my biggest inspiration behind recording my own Christmas song one day!"

Allegra also issued a call out to Mimi Webb as she admitted she's love to go on the road with her. She added, "I'm also really loving Mimi Webb's new Christmas song. She is such a great song writer and I've been following her career. Mimi, I'm available as a support act for your next tour you only have to say!"

The "Round + Round" singer has pledged to look after herself next year, as well as having fun with her music. She said, "The end of 2023 I took a step back and tried to be more in the moment and really focus on what makes me happy."

"2024 will see more of that, self love and working on my music goals," she shared. "I love to dance and preform, that's my happy place, so excited to get creative with my music videos."

The artist continued, "I've have spent the last few months in the studio working on lots of new music. I have my next couple of singles ready for release showcasing a new sound for me so I'm super excited for that."

You can share this post!