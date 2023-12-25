 

Allegra Inspired by Mariah Carey to Have Her Own Christmas Song

Allegra Inspired by Mariah Carey to Have Her Own Christmas Song
Instagram
Music

Naming 'All I want for Christmas' as her favorist Christmas song, the 'Round + Round' singer cites the classic holiday tune as her inspiration to release her own Christmas song one day.

  • Dec 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Allegra wants to release a Christmas song one day. The "All About Us" singer has taken inspiration from Mariah Carey's festive classic "All I Want for Christmas Is You" and admitted her career plans include a seasonal track of her own.

Asked her favorite Christmas song, she exclusively told BANG Showbiz, "That's easy... 'All I want for Christmas'. Not only does it scream Christmas it's been my biggest inspiration behind recording my own Christmas song one day!"

Allegra also issued a call out to Mimi Webb as she admitted she's love to go on the road with her. She added, "I'm also really loving Mimi Webb's new Christmas song. She is such a great song writer and I've been following her career. Mimi, I'm available as a support act for your next tour you only have to say!"

  Editors' Pick

The "Round + Round" singer has pledged to look after herself next year, as well as having fun with her music. She said, "The end of 2023 I took a step back and tried to be more in the moment and really focus on what makes me happy."

"2024 will see more of that, self love and working on my music goals," she shared. "I love to dance and preform, that's my happy place, so excited to get creative with my music videos."

The artist continued, "I've have spent the last few months in the studio working on lots of new music. I have my next couple of singles ready for release showcasing a new sound for me so I'm super excited for that."

You can share this post!

You might also like

'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' Tanks at Christmas Box Office

Millie Bobby Brown Praised by Fiance Jake Bongiovi After Flaunting Figure in New Beach Pics
Latest News
Nick Carter's Sister Angel Shares Poignant Message After Bobbie Jean's Sudden Passing
  • Dec 25, 2023

Nick Carter's Sister Angel Shares Poignant Message After Bobbie Jean's Sudden Passing

Luann de Lesseps Calls Out Bethenny Frankel Over 'Reality Reckoning' at Christmas Cabaret Show
  • Dec 25, 2023

Luann de Lesseps Calls Out Bethenny Frankel Over 'Reality Reckoning' at Christmas Cabaret Show

Taylor Swift's '1989 (Taylor's Version)' Reclaims No. 1 on Billboard 200 on Christmas Week
  • Dec 25, 2023

Taylor Swift's '1989 (Taylor's Version)' Reclaims No. 1 on Billboard 200 on Christmas Week

Millie Bobby Brown Praised by Fiance Jake Bongiovi After Flaunting Figure in New Beach Pics
  • Dec 25, 2023

Millie Bobby Brown Praised by Fiance Jake Bongiovi After Flaunting Figure in New Beach Pics

Allegra Inspired by Mariah Carey to Have Her Own Christmas Song
  • Dec 25, 2023

Allegra Inspired by Mariah Carey to Have Her Own Christmas Song

'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' Tanks at Christmas Box Office
  • Dec 25, 2023

'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' Tanks at Christmas Box Office

Most Read
Megan Thee Stallion Unleashes Racy Song 'P***y Don't Lie' for 'Big Mouth'
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Unleashes Racy Song 'P***y Don't Lie' for 'Big Mouth'

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Responds to Similarity Between Their Song and 'Batman' Soundtrack

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Responds to Similarity Between Their Song and 'Batman' Soundtrack

FKA twigs Called Out for Recreating Kanye West's Music Video Humiliating Taylor Swift

FKA twigs Called Out for Recreating Kanye West's Music Video Humiliating Taylor Swift

Celine Dion Hopes for 'Miracle' to Perform Again Amid Battle With Stiff-Person Syndrome

Celine Dion Hopes for 'Miracle' to Perform Again Amid Battle With Stiff-Person Syndrome

Rihanna Musically 'Feeling Open' in 'Era of Discovery'

Rihanna Musically 'Feeling Open' in 'Era of Discovery'

Bring Me the Horizon Announce Jordan Fish's Departure

Bring Me the Horizon Announce Jordan Fish's Departure

Christina Aguilera Preparing 'Impressive Set' for 'Sexy' Las Vegas Residency Show

Christina Aguilera Preparing 'Impressive Set' for 'Sexy' Las Vegas Residency Show

KISS Book First Avatar Tour in 2027

KISS Book First Avatar Tour in 2027

Cher Doesn't Care If No One Buys Her Christmas Album

Cher Doesn't Care If No One Buys Her Christmas Album