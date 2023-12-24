 

Dolly Parton Reveals Plastic Surgery Procedure She Regrets

AceShowbiz - Dolly Parton has always been open with her fans regarding her plastic surgery. When sitting down with Saga Magazine for its January 2024 issue, the "Jolene" hitmaker revealed some procedures that she regrets.

"Every now and then you'll get a hematoma, or sometimes with fillers and Botox you can get too much and have to wait till the swelling goes down to look normal again," the 77-year-old told the publication. "It means that instead of being back at work in two weeks, it's a month."

Dolly also divulged when she would go under the knife. "If something is bagging, sagging or dragging, I'll tuck it, suck it or pluck it," she declared.

In November, Dolly stated on SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show" that she tries not to "overdo" plastic surgery in case things go wrong. "I always say, 'Just find the best doctors. You've just got to be very careful not to overdo it because you never know, anytime you go under the knife you could come out looking not good," she said.

"I try to do just little bits at a time - I don't do like really big stuff," the music icon continued. "I do fillers, Botox … only when I have to do something a little more, and even then, I try to be careful."

