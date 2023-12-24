 

Lance Bass Has 35 Christmas Trees, Dedicates One of Them to His 'Mild Obsession'

Lance Bass Has 35 Christmas Trees, Dedicates One of Them to His 'Mild Obsession'
Instagram
Celebrity

The NSYNC Member has more than a dozen Christmas trees for the festive holiday and this year the singer dedicates one of them to his collection of Funko Pop! figurines.

  • Dec 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lance Bass has 35 Christmas trees every year. The 44-year-old pop star - who is wed to Michael Turchin and has two-year-old twins Alexander and Violet with him - decorates several trees every year and has developed a "mild obsession" with Funko Pop! figurines so he has dedicated one of them to the line of pop culture collectibles.

"I have 35 Christmas trees that I decorate every year. If you ask my husband, Michael, he'd agree that I may have a mild obsession with Funko Pop! figurines. I now have a Funko Pop! Christmas tree because I've collected so many," he told UsWeekly.

  Editors' Pick

Just ahead of the festive period kicking in, the NSYNC star went on to add that his children were "able to understand" Halloween this year, but admitted that celebrate any sort of holiday with his kids is one of his "favourite" things to do.

He said, "My favorite thing to do on a day off is absolutely nothing. Being able to wake up and figure out the day as it comes is a great feeling.. My kids turned two in October, so every day is an adventure. This year, they were able to understand the excitement around Halloween, go to the houses and say 'trick or treat.' Doing anything holiday-related with them will always be a favorite activity of mine."

Lance added that he likes to hold gatherines around any sort of holiday period and competes with his friends for the best cheese board during his parties at Christmas. He said, "I host charcuterie Christmas parties where my friends bring cheese boards and compete for the best creation. I always include Boursin on my board. I've been hosting holiday gatherings since I was about 12. My holiday playlist is mostly New Orleans jazz, which helps to set the mood for the party."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Mandy Moore Would Have Had 'Mental Breakdown' If She Took Her Work Home

Darren Criss Joins Evan Rachel Wood in Off-Broadway Show 'Little Shop of Horrors'
Related Posts
Lance Bass Gives Positive Update on Justin Timberlake After Backlash Over Britney Spears' Memoir

Lance Bass Gives Positive Update on Justin Timberlake After Backlash Over Britney Spears' Memoir

Lance Bass Reveals His Kids' Reactions to NSYNC's New Single

Lance Bass Reveals His Kids' Reactions to NSYNC's New Single

Lance Bass Calls for Britney Spears' Fans to 'Forgive' Justin Timberlake

Lance Bass Calls for Britney Spears' Fans to 'Forgive' Justin Timberlake

Lance Bass Earns 'Way More' Money After Leaving NSYNC Than He Did in Boyband

Lance Bass Earns 'Way More' Money After Leaving NSYNC Than He Did in Boyband

Latest News
Dolly Parton Reveals Plastic Surgery Procedure She Regrets
  • Dec 24, 2023

Dolly Parton Reveals Plastic Surgery Procedure She Regrets

Darren Criss Joins Evan Rachel Wood in Off-Broadway Show 'Little Shop of Horrors'
  • Dec 24, 2023

Darren Criss Joins Evan Rachel Wood in Off-Broadway Show 'Little Shop of Horrors'

Jessa Duggar Details Birth Story After Welcoming Baby No. 5 With Husband Ben Seewald
  • Dec 24, 2023

Jessa Duggar Details Birth Story After Welcoming Baby No. 5 With Husband Ben Seewald

Lance Bass Has 35 Christmas Trees, Dedicates One of Them to His 'Mild Obsession'
  • Dec 24, 2023

Lance Bass Has 35 Christmas Trees, Dedicates One of Them to His 'Mild Obsession'

Mandy Moore Would Have Had 'Mental Breakdown' If She Took Her Work Home
  • Dec 24, 2023

Mandy Moore Would Have Had 'Mental Breakdown' If She Took Her Work Home

Sydney Sweeney Chooses This Classic Christmas Gift for Her Family
  • Dec 24, 2023

Sydney Sweeney Chooses This Classic Christmas Gift for Her Family

Most Read
Olivia Munn Makes Fun of Her Own Wardrobe Malfunction in Sizzling Dress
Celebrity

Olivia Munn Makes Fun of Her Own Wardrobe Malfunction in Sizzling Dress

Taylor Swift Responds to Fan's Mother-Daughter Memory at Her Concert

Taylor Swift Responds to Fan's Mother-Daughter Memory at Her Concert

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Unveil First Pictures of Baby Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Unveil First Pictures of Baby Rocky

Bre Tiesi Dubbed 'The One' Among Nick Cannon's Baby Mamas After PDA-Filled Christmas Photo

Bre Tiesi Dubbed 'The One' Among Nick Cannon's Baby Mamas After PDA-Filled Christmas Photo

Vin Diesel Blasted as 'Creepy' After Video of Him Hitting on 'Sexy' YouTuber Resurfaces Amid Lawsuit

Vin Diesel Blasted as 'Creepy' After Video of Him Hitting on 'Sexy' YouTuber Resurfaces Amid Lawsuit

Paris Hilton Flaunts Figure in Sizzling Red Outfit for New Festive Photos

Paris Hilton Flaunts Figure in Sizzling Red Outfit for New Festive Photos

Offset Denies Partying With 6ix9ine's Ex Jade on His Birthday After Cardi B Split Despite Pics

Offset Denies Partying With 6ix9ine's Ex Jade on His Birthday After Cardi B Split Despite Pics

Selena Gomez Suggested She'd Been Attracted to Wrong People Before Benny Blanco Romance

Selena Gomez Suggested She'd Been Attracted to Wrong People Before Benny Blanco Romance

Beyonce Poses in Silver Gown on Private Jet Bed After Brazil Surprise Appearance

Beyonce Poses in Silver Gown on Private Jet Bed After Brazil Surprise Appearance