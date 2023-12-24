Lance Bass Has 35 Christmas Trees, Dedicates One of Them to His 'Mild Obsession'

Instagram Celebrity

The NSYNC Member has more than a dozen Christmas trees for the festive holiday and this year the singer dedicates one of them to his collection of Funko Pop! figurines.

AceShowbiz - Lance Bass has 35 Christmas trees every year. The 44-year-old pop star - who is wed to Michael Turchin and has two-year-old twins Alexander and Violet with him - decorates several trees every year and has developed a "mild obsession" with Funko Pop! figurines so he has dedicated one of them to the line of pop culture collectibles.

"I have 35 Christmas trees that I decorate every year. If you ask my husband, Michael, he'd agree that I may have a mild obsession with Funko Pop! figurines. I now have a Funko Pop! Christmas tree because I've collected so many," he told UsWeekly.

Just ahead of the festive period kicking in, the NSYNC star went on to add that his children were "able to understand" Halloween this year, but admitted that celebrate any sort of holiday with his kids is one of his "favourite" things to do.

He said, "My favorite thing to do on a day off is absolutely nothing. Being able to wake up and figure out the day as it comes is a great feeling.. My kids turned two in October, so every day is an adventure. This year, they were able to understand the excitement around Halloween, go to the houses and say 'trick or treat.' Doing anything holiday-related with them will always be a favorite activity of mine."

Lance added that he likes to hold gatherines around any sort of holiday period and competes with his friends for the best cheese board during his parties at Christmas. He said, "I host charcuterie Christmas parties where my friends bring cheese boards and compete for the best creation. I always include Boursin on my board. I've been hosting holiday gatherings since I was about 12. My holiday playlist is mostly New Orleans jazz, which helps to set the mood for the party."

