10 Most-Awaited Returning TV Series of 2024

From a tense civil war involving dragons to a thrilling battle against monsters, there are so many returning TV shows that should not be missed this year.

Dec 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - New TV series are fun, but waiting for the return of favorite shows has its own charm. This year, a bunch of exciting shows return to the small screen, continuing the stories of beloved characters.

From an explosive season of a popular reality TV series to a tense civil war involving dragons and from a fun prequel comedy to a thrilling battle against monsters, there are so many things that viewers should not miss. Not to mention, some exciting TV shows are set to conclude their stories in 2024.

AceShowbiz has picked 10 returning TV series that are worth anticipating in 2024. On the other hand, if you're craving for new shows, you can get our recommendation here.

1. 'Young Sheldon' Season 7 Another show from "The Big Bang Theory" universe is coming to an end. Fans of the popular show will have to bid farewell to Sheldon Cooper once again as its spin-off "Young Sheldon" is set to conclude its story in the seventh and final season in 2024 after airing 127 episodes. Starring Iain Armitage as the young version of Jim Parsons' iconic character, "Young Sheldon" follows a 9-year-old child prodigy who is living with his family and attending high school in Texas. The final season, which will also see returning cast members Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan and Reegan Revord, will premiere on February 15, 2024 on CBS.

2. 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 11 If you're curious about what happens in the aftermath of Scandoval, you are not alone. Season 11 of Bravo's reality TV series "Vanderpump Rules" is something fans should look forward to as it will see how Ariana Madix deals with Tom Sandoval's cheating scandal and whether it affects the dynamic within the cast members. Surely, Ariana and Tom's drama isn't the only thing that heats up the upcoming season. An extended trailer for the new season hints at a long-held secret hookup involving co-stars Tom Schwartz and Scheana Shay that is enough to stir the pot. "Vanderpump Rules" will return on January 30 on Bravo.

3. 'True Detective: Night Country' Season 4 The wait is over. After 5 years of being in limbo, "True Detective" will return with another worth-anticipated crime story. While the first three seasons of "True Detective" have warm settings, the upcoming fourth season, which is officially titled "True Detective: Night Country", will take place in chilly Alaska. The new iteration will see Oscar-winning actress Jodie Foster and professional boxer-turned-actor Kali Reis starring as a pair of detectives who are given a task to solve a mysterious disappearance during the long winter night. The show will mark Kali's TV debut. "True Detective: Night Country" will arrive on January 14 on HBO.

4. 'BMF' Season 3 Starz isn't done yet with its hit crime drama "BMF". Promising more conflict surrounding two brothers Demetrius "Meech" Flenory (Lil Meech) and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory (Da'Vinchi), season 3 is expected to offer fans exciting plot twists and introspective take on crime and thug capitalism. The new season of the series, which hails from rapper 50 Cent and his company G-Unit Films and Television, will take viewers to the early 1990s, during which the Flenorys face higher stakes while attempting to reinvent themselves. Further making it interesting, season 3 will feature cameos from big names in hip-hop scene including 2 Chainz, Saweetie and Lil Baby, as well as Cynthia Bailey and Ne-Yo. Season 3 of "BMF" premieres on March 1 on Starz.

5. 'You' Season 5 Just when Joe Goldberg seems to have found his true love, things will be shaken up once again in the upcoming fifth and final season of "You". After the shocking ending of season 4, fans are eager to find out what the fan-favorite serial killer character, played by Penn Badgley, will do with the money and power his girlfriend Kate (Charlotte Ritchie) provides to him as he has fully embraced his darkest parts. The new and final season will see if Kate will have a better fate than Joe's ex-girlfriends who all ended up dead. It'salso rumored that Joe's past victims and acquaintances, including "Wednesday" star Jenna Ortega, will make an appearance in season 5. The fifth and final season of "You" will arrive sometime in 2024 on Netflix.

6. 'Bridgerton' Season 3 It's time for Lady Whistledown to shine. Season 3 of "Bridgerton" will put Penelope Featherington a.k.a. Lady Whistledown (Nicola Coughlan) as well as her romance with Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) on center stage. In the upcoming season, the table has turned with Penelope shocking Colin when she gives him the cold shoulder. That aside, the new season will answer fans' burning question about how long Penelope will be able to keep her identity as Lady Whistledown a secret. The Regency drama is set to return on May 16 on Netflix.

7. 'House of the Dragon' Season 2 The vast world of Westeros still has so much to explore. Serving as the prequel to "Game of Thrones", "House of the Dragon" is set to return for season 2 this year, featuring a more heated war between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower and the epic dragon warfare. Emma D'Arcy and Oliva Cooke return to reprise their roles as Rhaenyra and Alicent respectively, joining other returning cast members including Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen. The sophomore season of "House of the Dragon" will come in summer 2014 on HBO.

8. 'Wednesday' Season 2 The first season of Jenna Ortega-led "Wednesday" is such a huge success that it's almost unsurprising to see Netflix renewing the mystery drama for a second installment. Showrunners and creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar previously teased that the new season will further delve into Wednesday Addams' (Ortega) character's growth with zero romance. The sophomore season may also feature Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan), who turns out to be the "Hyde" monster, returning to bring terror to Nevermore once again. "Wednesday" season 2 is expected to arrive sometime in 2024 on Netflix.

9. 'Squid Game' Season 2 On your marks, get set, ready! South Korean show "Squid Game" came out as an international sensation after hitting the small screen in September 2021. The dystopian thriller, which becomes Netflix's No. 1 show, will continue bringing nightmares and disturbing plot in season 2. "Squid Game" creator Hwang Donghyuck confirms that award-winning actors Lee Jungjae and Lee Byunghyun will be back to reprise their roles as Seong Gihun and the Front Man respectively. The upcoming season will also welcome other South Korea big names, including Im Siwan ("Unlocked"), Kang Haneul ("The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure"), Park Gyuyoung ("Sweet Home", "Celebrity"), Park Sunghoon ("The Glory") and Choi Seunghyun ("Tazza: The Hidden)" among others. Season 2 of "Squid Game" is expected to be available to stream in 2024.

10. 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Eleven and the gang will return to Hawkins for one last time. Season 5, the final season of the hit sci-fi series, will allow fans to find the fate of Sadie Sink's Max who was put in a coma after falling into a Demogorgon-filled Upside Down and whether Millie Bobby Brown's character Eleven will be able to use her powers to save her friend and fight against Vecna. The final season definitely will feature more mysteries and epic battles against the Vecna and his army of monsters looming over Hawkins. Joining returning stars Millie, Sadie, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin, Linda Hamilton, who is known for her role in the "The Terminator" franchise, will appear in season 5 of "Stranger Things". "Stranger Things" season 5 is expected to arrive on Netflix in late 2024.

