 

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady Pay Tribute to Late Dog in Separate Posts

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady Pay Tribute to Late Dog in Separate Posts
Cover Images/startraksphoto.com
Celebrity

As Gisele announces the passing of her family's beloved canine companion, former husband Tom takes to social media to bid final goodbye to the furry animal.

  • Dec 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Gisele Bundchen's dog Lua has passed away. The 43-year-old supermodel - who was wed to former NFL star Tom Brady from 2009 until 2022 and has Benjamin, 14, as well as 11-year-old Vivian with him - took to social media on Saturday, December 23 evening to reveal the sad news the pit bull mix she and her ex-husband had adopted when they were married had passed away.

"Our little Lulu, our guardian angel is gone to heaven. She will forever live in our hearts. We already miss her sooooo much!" she wrote on Instagram.

Tom was also quick to share his own tribute to his canine companion as he put a solo shot of the dog onto his own Instagram account. He captioned the post, "We love you Lua, RIP. Forever in our hearts."

  Editors' Pick

Tom Brady pays tribute to family's pet

Tom Brady pays tribute to family's pet

Earlier this year, Gisele spent a reported $9.1million on a South Florida ranch so that her youngest can fulfil her passion for horse riding away from the glare of the media.

She told People, "Because I was taking her riding at this place, and every time I was taking her there, it became paparazzi central. I was like, 'I can't live like this. I want to be enjoying with my daughter. This should be a fun thing that we get to do together. So I was like, this way, I can have her practice what she loves."

Gisele went on to add that horse Item takes good care of her daughter and she is already asking her to buy her another one and is determined to be able to jump as high as she can despite her young age.

She said, "He takes care of Vivi and I like that because he's a very easy horse. But she's already like, 'Mom, I have to have a new horse to jump higher.' I'm like, 'Calm down.' 'I'll work, Mom. I'll work and I'll help you.' She's like, 'I need to jump higher.' I'm like, 'You're 10, calm down. Your horse jumps like a meter, 20. You're going to be fine. I think it's fine where you're jumping right now."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Matthew Perry 'Still Thinking About Taking Drugs' Despite Sobriety

Related Posts
Gisele Bundchen All Smiles During Kids' Birthdays Celebration at Disney World

Gisele Bundchen All Smiles During Kids' Birthdays Celebration at Disney World

Gisele Bundchen Reveals How She Stops Herself From Getting Addicted to Social Media

Gisele Bundchen Reveals How She Stops Herself From Getting Addicted to Social Media

Gisele Bundchen Puts on Leggy Display in Formal Look After Ex Tom Brady's Visit to Her Home

Gisele Bundchen Puts on Leggy Display in Formal Look After Ex Tom Brady's Visit to Her Home

Gisele Bundchen and Rumored BF Joaquim Valente Match in Sporty Outfits at His Gym

Gisele Bundchen and Rumored BF Joaquim Valente Match in Sporty Outfits at His Gym

Latest News
Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Family Taking her Ashes to Disney World on Christmas
  • Dec 24, 2023

Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Family Taking her Ashes to Disney World on Christmas

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady Pay Tribute to Late Dog in Separate Posts
  • Dec 24, 2023

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady Pay Tribute to Late Dog in Separate Posts

Matthew Perry 'Still Thinking About Taking Drugs' Despite Sobriety
  • Dec 24, 2023

Matthew Perry 'Still Thinking About Taking Drugs' Despite Sobriety

The Dixie Chicks' Founding Member Laura Lynch Killed in Car Crash
  • Dec 24, 2023

The Dixie Chicks' Founding Member Laura Lynch Killed in Car Crash

Dolly Parton Would Have 'Worried Herself to Death' If She Had Kids
  • Dec 24, 2023

Dolly Parton Would Have 'Worried Herself to Death' If She Had Kids

Aaron Carter's Sister Bobbie Jean Dies Suddenly at 41
  • Dec 24, 2023

Aaron Carter's Sister Bobbie Jean Dies Suddenly at 41

Most Read
The Real Person Behind Taylor Swift's Huge New Opal Ring That Leaves Her Gushing Is Revealed
Celebrity

The Real Person Behind Taylor Swift's Huge New Opal Ring That Leaves Her Gushing Is Revealed

Blueface Spoils Jaidyn Alexis With 4-Story House for Christmas While Feuding With Chrisean Rock

Blueface Spoils Jaidyn Alexis With 4-Story House for Christmas While Feuding With Chrisean Rock

Olivia Munn Makes Fun of Her Own Wardrobe Malfunction in Sizzling Dress

Olivia Munn Makes Fun of Her Own Wardrobe Malfunction in Sizzling Dress

Taylor Swift Responds to Fan's Mother-Daughter Memory at Her Concert

Taylor Swift Responds to Fan's Mother-Daughter Memory at Her Concert

Nick Cannon Gushes Over Baby Mama Alyssa Scott for Being 'Thoughtful Mother'

Nick Cannon Gushes Over Baby Mama Alyssa Scott for Being 'Thoughtful Mother'

Cassie Forced to Participate in 'Freak-Offs' in Exchange for Songs by Diddy, Her Friend Claims

Cassie Forced to Participate in 'Freak-Offs' in Exchange for Songs by Diddy, Her Friend Claims

Brad Pitt Reportedly Skips Girlfriend Ines De Ramon's 31st Birthday Party

Brad Pitt Reportedly Skips Girlfriend Ines De Ramon's 31st Birthday Party

Christian Keyes Reacts to Backlash After Claiming He's Sexually Harassed by Top Hollywood Figure

Christian Keyes Reacts to Backlash After Claiming He's Sexually Harassed by Top Hollywood Figure

Bre Tiesi Dubbed 'The One' Among Nick Cannon's Baby Mamas After PDA-Filled Christmas Photo

Bre Tiesi Dubbed 'The One' Among Nick Cannon's Baby Mamas After PDA-Filled Christmas Photo