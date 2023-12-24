Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady Pay Tribute to Late Dog in Separate Posts

Cover Images/startraksphoto.com Celebrity

As Gisele announces the passing of her family's beloved canine companion, former husband Tom takes to social media to bid final goodbye to the furry animal.

AceShowbiz - Gisele Bundchen's dog Lua has passed away. The 43-year-old supermodel - who was wed to former NFL star Tom Brady from 2009 until 2022 and has Benjamin, 14, as well as 11-year-old Vivian with him - took to social media on Saturday, December 23 evening to reveal the sad news the pit bull mix she and her ex-husband had adopted when they were married had passed away.

"Our little Lulu, our guardian angel is gone to heaven. She will forever live in our hearts. We already miss her sooooo much!" she wrote on Instagram.

Tom was also quick to share his own tribute to his canine companion as he put a solo shot of the dog onto his own Instagram account. He captioned the post, "We love you Lua, RIP. Forever in our hearts."

Earlier this year, Gisele spent a reported $9.1million on a South Florida ranch so that her youngest can fulfil her passion for horse riding away from the glare of the media.

She told People, "Because I was taking her riding at this place, and every time I was taking her there, it became paparazzi central. I was like, 'I can't live like this. I want to be enjoying with my daughter. This should be a fun thing that we get to do together. So I was like, this way, I can have her practice what she loves."

Gisele went on to add that horse Item takes good care of her daughter and she is already asking her to buy her another one and is determined to be able to jump as high as she can despite her young age.

She said, "He takes care of Vivi and I like that because he's a very easy horse. But she's already like, 'Mom, I have to have a new horse to jump higher.' I'm like, 'Calm down.' 'I'll work, Mom. I'll work and I'll help you.' She's like, 'I need to jump higher.' I'm like, 'You're 10, calm down. Your horse jumps like a meter, 20. You're going to be fine. I think it's fine where you're jumping right now."

