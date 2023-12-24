 

Sydney Sweeney Chooses This Classic Christmas Gift for Her Family

The 'Anyone but You' actress loves the festive season because she gets to spend the holiday in 'matching onesies' with her huge family including her pets.

  • Dec 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sydney Sweeney gives matching onesies to "every single" family member at Christmas. The 26-year-old actress becomes a huge fan of the holiday season and looks forward to spending time with more than 60 members of her family over the festive period that she makes sure to buy each and every one of them matching sleepwear for the occasion,

"I love the holidays. I get matching onesies for every single one of my family members, pets included. We just have a giant room of 60 cousins, aunts and uncles, all in matching onesies," she told People.

The "Euphoria" star went on to explain that once everyone is in their matching onesies, they make themselves into a pyramid for an annual photo before giving out gifts in a Secret Santa-style celebration.

She added, "Then we do a pyramid where we all try and stack ourselves on top of each other and take a yearly photo. We do Secret Santa. I love just giving gifts and seeing how happy people get."

  Editors' Pick

Despite her love of spending time with family over Christmas, Sydney - who is rumoured to be engaged to restaurateur Jonathan Davino - recently admitted that she feels as if she feeling she is missing the family "train" as all her friends have settled down and she does not have any children of her own yet.

She told Glamour UK magazine's December digital issue, "I'd be crazy if I had a kid or got married before I'm 30 but when I go home all my friends or cousins are married and having kids. I'm like, 'Oh my God, I'm behind the train right now. How can I pick it up?' So honestly it's where I am in the world. It's crazy."

The former "The White Lotus" star added that ideally she would like to have four kids and is "looking forward" to becoming a mother one day.

She said, "I think about having four kids. I dream of teaching them how to ski when they're little and having them follow me around on adventures, taking them on hikes, teaching them how to build tree houses, just living through their imagination. That's something I really, really look forward to."

