Maralee Nichols Fires Back at Troll Suggesting She Had 'One Night Stand' With Tristan Thompson

Dec 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Maralee Nichols has dragged a troll over a false statement regarding her relationship with Tristan Thompson. The health and fitness enthusiast, who shares son Theo with the Canadian athlete, insisted that she's not a "one night stand" to him.

"I was definitely not a one night stand," Maralee responded to a now-deleted Instagram comment. "That's a false and defamatory statement you're making about me."

The comment was made after Maralee posted on her Instagram account a photo and a video of her flaunting her figure in a skintight metallic silver dress for a Christmas gathering. The post garnered a lot of comments, including some that involved Tristan.

"Tristen is a fool, if you were mine, at least three more kids with u," one user wrote. Echoing the sentiment, another person slammed Tristan's other baby mama Khloe Kardashian, saying, "Agree Khloe [Kardashian] is a bossy annoying one …."

Maralee's relationship with Tristan was exposed when she filed a paternity lawsuit against the Cleveland Cavaliers player in December 2021. In the lawsuit, Maralee alleged that the baby was conceived on Tristan's 30th birthday in March, when he was still dating Khloe.

While Tristan claimed that it was the only time they got intimate, Maralee's attorneys said that the pair had their affair started at least five months prior to the birthday bash. Maralee allegedly traveled to California on multiple occasions and it continued after she got pregnant.

In a new interview with E! News, Maralee revealed that Tristan told her "he was single and co-parenting." She said, "I would never have gotten involved with Tristan if I thought he was in a relationship."

Tristan initially denied fathering Maralee's child, but later confirmed that he is in fact the father of the child in January 2022. "Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols," the 30-year-old wrote at the time. "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son."

"I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both privately and publicly," he added. "Khloe, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

