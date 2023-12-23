Jason Momoa 'Trying to Catch the Last Bits' With His 'Babies' on Christmas

Cover Images/Darla Khazei Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Jason Momoa plans to spend Christmas with his "babies." The 44-year-old actor, who has Lola, 16, and Nakoa-Wolf, 15, with his ex-wife Lisa Bonet, has revealed that he's keen to spend some quality time with his kids over the festive season.

Speaking about his Christmas plans, Jason told E! News, "I'm always on the road. So I'm just going home and being with my babies. I'll go climbing, be with my kids, see friends and family, and just eat. Relax."

Jason is determined to enjoy a memorable Christmas Day with his kids. He said, "The thing is, now that they're 15 and 16, they want to be with their friends, so I'm just trying to catch the last bits of it. I'm like, 'Give me a hug before you go.' "

Jason also plans to follow some of his mom's Christmas traditions. The "Aquaman" star explained, "My mom was a single parent, she worked three jobs, so it was a nice thing to have steak and shrimp. So my mom would make steak and shrimp for Christmas Eve, and we'd always start with Barbra Streisand's Christmas album. So that was a thing my mom did, so it reminds me of my mom. And now my kids like it."

Meanwhile, Jason previously revealed that he doesn't want his kids to follow him into Hollywood. The actor told Entertainment Tonight, "I'll try my damnedest to keep 'em out of it. I love storytelling, I love theatrical things, I like directing and filmmaking, but I just want them to, you know, really to go for other things."

He added though, "If they [really] want to, maybe. But I don't want them to get into acting. It's very hard on people and I don't want them to have that pressure. I'm tough, I can handle it, but I wouldn't want to put someone I love [through] that."

