Kim Kardashian Shares How She Utilizes SKIMS for Christmas Presents

Dec 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian has used "SKIMS cotton fabric" to wrap her Christmas presents. The 43-year-old star, who founded SKIMS, her shapewear and clothing brand, in 2019, has revealed via social media that she's adopted an unusual approach to gift wrapping.

Kim, who has North, ten, Saint, eight, Chicago, five, and Psalm, four, with ex-husband Kanye West, said on Instagram Story, "All right, guys, I wanted to show you my wrapping this year. I'm putting some presents under the tree and I just wanted to show you guys that I used SKIMS cotton fabric for my wrapping this year."

The brunette beauty also explained that she plans to reuse the fabric in the coming months. She shared, "I'm going to reuse it. When everyone opens it, I'm going to take the fabric and reuse it on stuff that I make for my family. So I thought it was a really fun, cool way to just having something that you can use over and over again."

Kim has enjoyed significant success with her SKIMS brand, and the reality star previously described herself as being "business savvy." Kim also rubbished the suggestion that she has no discernible talents.

In response to the criticism, the reality star told Interview magazine, "I think my talent is marketing and the business behind selling products and knowing what the customer wants and making it feel attainable, but also a bit unattainable at the same time. I wouldn't say that's a talent. I think it's a bit of magic and business savvy. Maybe it is talent, I don't know."

