NBA YoungBoy Surprises Random Family With Cash for Christmas

The rapper, who was recently granted house arrest modifications, sends his security guard to track down a couple and their child outside a Utah Target to bless them with a stack of money.

Dec 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again is apparently feelings generous lately. Embracing the holiday spirit, the rapper is giving back to those around him by blessing a random family with some cash.

The act of kindness unfolded on Wednesday night, December 20 in Utah. In a video which has gone viral, the Baton Rogue native sent his security guard to track down a man, woman and their young child he spotted outside Target.

The security apologized for startling the couple but quickly told them that it was their lucky day. He then handed them a handful of bills from YoungBoy, who was apparently still inside the store at the time.

"He know I'm a barber?" the man asked. "He just said we made him happy or something?" the woman also wondered, seemingly in disbelief.

YoungBoy then ran out from the store to meet the couple in person. "Are you for real?" the woman asked, before YoungBoy confirmed that the family made him "so happy." He gushed, "Ay, you G'd up with your family. That made me so happy. Love y'all." The man then called the hip-hop star "the realest n***a," before he left.

In another video, the woman reflected on receiving the pleasant surprise, admitting that she's still "shaking."

YoungBoy is seemingly in good spirits these days after he was granted house arrest modifications after a mental health plea. The "Right Foot Cree" emcee is now allowed to leave his Utah residence for medical reasons.

The adjustment was signed by Judge Shelly D. Dick on Tuesday, December 19. "The defendant is restricted to 24-hour a day lock-down at his residence except for medical appointments and court appearances or other activities specifically approved in advance by the defendant's pretrial supervision officer," so read the docs.

However, the judge denied YoungBoy's request to travel outside Utah for work-related activities.

