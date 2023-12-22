Besties Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern Match in Sparkly Skirts in New Photos

Cover Images/John Palmer/Media Punch Celebrity

While hanging out together ahead of the Christmas holiday, the two former stars of 'The Big Little Lies' look cheerful while rocking their matching tops and skirts.

AceShowbiz - Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern have proven that their friendship still goes strong. While hanging out together ahead of the Christmas holiday, the two former "Big Little Lies" stars opted to wear matching sparkly skirts.

Reese and Laura looked in sync in their glittery flowy silver skirts, which were long enough to nearly cover their ankles, and long-sleeved white sweaters that came with high neck designs, as seen in a photo uploaded by Laura via Instagram on Wednesday, December 20. Despite rocking matching tops and skirts, they appeared to have decided to wear different bags and shoes.

To match the skirt, Reese enhanced the look with a shimmering silver handbag. The 47 years old star also donned a pair of black pointed-toe high heels and medium-sized gold hoop earrings. In addition, she styled her long blonde hair into loose waves and parted it in the middle.

Meanwhile, Laura kept her belongings in a bright red clutch that she held in one of her hands. The 56-year-old actress also sported a pair of matching pointed-toe high heels. She parted her long blonde tresses in the middle and covered her forehead with her bangs.

Reese and Laura looked cheerful while spending time together at a house. In the snap, Reese could be seen playfully having a conversation over the phone while holding a vintage telephone in one of her hands and placing it close to her ear.

In the meantime, Laura was standing in front of Reese and bursting into laughter. Along with the snap, Laura joked in the caption of the post, "Listen, I said get Santa on the horn, STAT. We've got a skirt emergency," adding a red siren emoji.

That same day, Reese let out on her own Instagram account a series of photos with Laura. One of the snaps saw the two pals striking a pose in front of a huge Christmas tree, which was decorated with shiny and colorful ornaments. They flashed their radiant smiles to the camera while holding a cup of drink each.

In the same post, Reese shared another photo with Laura. In this particular picture, the two besties hilariously took off their shoes and carried the shoes with their hands. While standing close next to each other, they appeared exhausted without smiles on their faces. Accompanying the picture, Reese penned, "Spreading Holiday joy ... it's exhausting," adding a smiling face with tears of joy emoji.

