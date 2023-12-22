 

Shania Twain and Chaka Khan Compete for Glastonbury's Coveted Legends Slot

The 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman' hitmaker and the Queen of Funk are both said to be in advanced negotiations to perform at the festival in the Sunday afternoon spot.

AceShowbiz - Shania Twain and Chaka Khan are going head-to-head for Glastonbury's coveted Legends slot. The "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" hitmaker and the Queen of Funk are both said to be in advanced negotiations to perform at the festival in the Sunday afternoon spot, which has previously seen the likes of Dolly Parton, Kylie Minogue and Lionel Richie grace the pyramid stage.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, "Talks have been ongoing for months and months with both Chaka and Shania. Organisers have left it far later than usual to nail down the festival's three headliners and that has meant no decision has been made about who to choose for the Legend slot. But Chaka and Shania are top of the list, have each said they would be interested and are both keeping the date free. It would be an incredible honour for either of them — and the hits would please everyone."

Shania previously admitted it would be a "dream come true" to bag the Glastonbury gig. She told The Sun in August, "I'm not aware of it yet but wouldn't that be awesome? I'm not sure where we're at with that yet. Obviously it would be a dream come true. It's an incredible honour and I've always heard so much about it. It's the thing. It would be extraordinary. I would do it in a heartbeat, so let's see what happens."

Organiser Emily Eavis previously confirmed a woman would take the Legends slot this year. She said in October, "Certainly, I can say the legend is female."

However, Shania and Chaka could face further competition after Cher admitted she'd love to play the festival too. Asked if she'd be interested in the slot, she said on BBC Radio 2, "I'd like to."

