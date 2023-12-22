 

Bethenny Frankel Causes Hilarious Commotion at TSA Checkpoint Due to Her Private Parts

Cover Images/JOHN NACION
Celebrity

The 'Real Housewives of New York City' alum recalls a memorable snafu involving her private parts when she goes through security at the airport during her Aspen trip with her teen daughter.

  Dec 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Bethenny Frankel had a rather embarrassing yet hilarious moment at the airport recently. The former star of "The Real Housewives of New York City" took to her Instagram account to recall a memorable snafu involving her private parts.

She revealed on the post that her vagina set off an airport metal detector when she and her daughter Bryn were going through the TSA checkline during their trip to Aspen, Colorado. The former Bravo personality shared that she initially went through the metal detector with her shoes on. "They were like, 'Don't worry, they'll go through unless there's metal in them,' " she shared. "So I go through, and I beep."

That prompted her to take off her shoes, thinking that it would solve the problem. However, the machine once again beeped when she gave it another go. When a Transportation Security Administration agent asked her if it was because of her jewelry, Bethenny said no. "They said, 'You're still beeping.' I had nothing on!" the TV star continued.

Later, she found out that the culprit was her vagina. "All of a sudden, you see the screen, and it just shows a square - a red square - over my vagina. And Bryn starts cracking up! And the woman looks at me, and she goes, 'So yeah, I have to pat you down,' " she further divulged.

Bethenny, who couldn't help but feel embarrassed, told the staff member, "I don't have anything there. I don't know what to tell you." She noted that her 13-year-daughter Bryn "is crying," while "the whole line is laughing" because of the commotion.

When her teen daughter asked if she "put anything in there," the 53-year-old insisted, "I did not put anything in there. Yeah, no, I don't have anything metal in my wazoo. Something is buzzing in there. Maybe it's excited to go away on a vacation, I don't know."

"When your vagina becomes the topic of conversation at TSA… (sentences you don't hear every day)," she wrote in the caption, "Dumb and Dumber rolling into #Aspen for our annual Mommy & Me trip! #mommyandme #holidaytravel #tsa #laughatyourself #travelwithme #holidays."

Upon catching wind of Bethenny's post, some of her followers took to the comments section to share similar stories of their own. "OMG been there. They tell you 'suspicious groin,' " one recalled. Another added, "Omg! Mine was flagged too when I traveled earlier this month. They're like do you want to go behind a curtain. I'm like hell I'm 50 and birthed 3 children let's just go now and make it quick."

One other noted that it might be because of the metal circle on their undergarments. "Omg I kept dinging also after taking almost everything off I remembered just got a pair of Victoria Secret things with a metal circle holding it together. I too was with my daughter & son," the person recounted.

