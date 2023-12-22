 

Jessie James Decker Details 'Unbearable' Pain Due to Carpal Tunnel During Pregnancy

The 'Southern Girl City Lights' singer, who releases a photo of her wearing a brace around her wrist, reveals that she also struggles with sleeping due to the syndrome and pregnancy.

AceShowbiz - Jessie James Decker revealed that she was in "unbearable" pain. The "Southern Girl City Lights" singer, who announced in October that she and her husband Eric Decker are expecting their baby No. 4 together, detailed the painful impacts of suffering from carpal tunnel syndrome during pregnancy.

On Thursday, December 20, the 35-year-old songstress opened up about her pain and struggles with sleeping via Instagram Story. She uploaded a photo of herself lying on a bed while resting her wrist, which was covered in a black brace, on a blanket.

Over the snap, Jessie wrote, "This is getting unbearable, it's shooting up/ throbbing up to my shoulders now." She went on to share, "I can't sleep because I can't sleep on my side with carpal tunnel. Can't sleep on my back because I'm pregnant. I'm literally sleeping upright."

The "Should Have Known Better" singer continued, "Just makes me feel so sorry for people who live like this on a daily basis." However, she did not offer any information about when she first found out that she had carpal tunnel syndrome.

This was not the first time Jessie showed that her wrist was covered with a brace. Near the end of October, she let out a photo of herself seemingly in pain while standing up in what appeared to be a kitchen in her house. In the meantime, she wore two black braces on both of her wrists.

In the snap, Jessie was seen closing her eyes without a smile on her face. While doing so, she put one of her hands up in the air, seemingly flaunting the brace. She was wearing a cozy ensemble, consisting of a short-sleeved light gray top and a pair of long matching sweatpants.

In addition, Jessie, who also donned a necklace and a pair of navy blue flat sandals, styled her long dark-colored hair into a half ponytail. Along with the photo, she simply wrote in the caption of the post, "Feelin shexy."

According to Mayo Clinic, those who suffer from carpal tunnel may experience numbness, tingling and weakness in their hand and arm. The syndrome can be treated with various treatment options based on the level of severity. While mild cases can be treated in one to two weeks, more serious cases may require surgery.

