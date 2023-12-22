 

Stormy Daniels Insists Donald Trump's Indictments Should Be Enough to Send Him to Jail

Stormy Daniels Insists Donald Trump's Indictments Should Be Enough to Send Him to Jail
Instagram/FOX News
Celebrity

The former porn star doesn't understand how someone can 'have that many indictments and not go to jail' as she wants the MAGA ringleader to be punished for his current legal woes.

  • Dec 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Stormy Daniels says Donald Trump should be held accountable for allegedly falsifying business records to hide her hush money payments. The adult star and stripper-turned TV personality and author, 44, found mainstream fame after her alleged 2006 fling with Donald Trump came to light in 2018 during his presidential administration, and declared she also wants him to face justice in his current tangle of legal cases.

"How do you have that many indictments and not go to jail? I think that justice should be served and he should have to pay the penalty," she told Page Six.

  Editors' Pick

"Whether that sentence is jail time or something else, the most important part about this is showing that he's not above the law. Because the precedent that this sets for the people who follow him is terrifying, whether you're pro-Trump, pro-Biden or neither."

Stormy is currently reprising her role as host of the gay dating show "For the Love of DILFs" and says she hopes Trump will be tuning in. She added, "That would be the greatest thing ever, honestly. And that's saying a lot from someone who never wants to see Trump again. I would watch (him watch the show)!"

"But you know what? I feel like a part of him would actually really appreciate it because he was such a reality TV genius in a way. And the other part of me thinks that he's just so out of it now that he might just be oblivious."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Rihanna Has No Plan to Tour Until She Has New Music

Vin Diesel's Former Assistant Accuses Him of Sexual Battery in New Lawsuit
Related Posts
Stormy Daniels Thrilled to Return to Gay Dating Show: It Comes With 'Hot Naked Man Package'

Stormy Daniels Thrilled to Return to Gay Dating Show: It Comes With 'Hot Naked Man Package'

Stormy Daniels to Release New Movie 'Redemption'

Stormy Daniels to Release New Movie 'Redemption'

Stormy Daniels to Be Honored With PornHub's Lifetime Achievement Award

Stormy Daniels to Be Honored With PornHub's Lifetime Achievement Award

Stormy Daniels Tearfully Talking About What Donald Trump Legal Drama Costs Her

Stormy Daniels Tearfully Talking About What Donald Trump Legal Drama Costs Her

Latest News
Keke Palmer's Ex Darius Jackson Seeks Restraining Order Against the Actress Amid Abuse Claims
  • Dec 22, 2023

Keke Palmer's Ex Darius Jackson Seeks Restraining Order Against the Actress Amid Abuse Claims

Vin Diesel's Former Assistant Accuses Him of Sexual Battery in New Lawsuit
  • Dec 22, 2023

Vin Diesel's Former Assistant Accuses Him of Sexual Battery in New Lawsuit

Stormy Daniels Insists Donald Trump's Indictments Should Be Enough to Send Him to Jail
  • Dec 22, 2023

Stormy Daniels Insists Donald Trump's Indictments Should Be Enough to Send Him to Jail

Rihanna Has No Plan to Tour Until She Has New Music
  • Dec 22, 2023

Rihanna Has No Plan to Tour Until She Has New Music

DaniLeigh Slammed for Sharing Reflective Post on Her Birthday Months After DUI Hit-and-Run Arrest
  • Dec 22, 2023

DaniLeigh Slammed for Sharing Reflective Post on Her Birthday Months After DUI Hit-and-Run Arrest

Hailey Baldwin Shows Off Her New Delicate Tattoo
  • Dec 22, 2023

Hailey Baldwin Shows Off Her New Delicate Tattoo

Most Read
Megan Thee Stallion Shows Skin in Revealing Catsuit
Celebrity

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Skin in Revealing Catsuit

Rihanna Keeps Her 'Fingers Crossed' for a Daughter After Welcoming Two Sons With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna Keeps Her 'Fingers Crossed' for a Daughter After Welcoming Two Sons With A$AP Rocky

Jeannie Mai Reveals Concerns for Daughter's Safety Due to Jeezy's Firearms in Custody Battle

Jeannie Mai Reveals Concerns for Daughter's Safety Due to Jeezy's Firearms in Custody Battle

Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Hourglass Figure in Red Dress at Her and Ben Affleck's Christmas Bash

Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Hourglass Figure in Red Dress at Her and Ben Affleck's Christmas Bash

Britney Spears Gets Flirty With New Manager Benjamin Mallin in Instagram Video

Britney Spears Gets Flirty With New Manager Benjamin Mallin in Instagram Video

Taylor Swift to Accompany Travis Kelce at Work on Christmas and New Year's Eve

Taylor Swift to Accompany Travis Kelce at Work on Christmas and New Year's Eve

Kesha Strips Down to Birthday Suit in Instagram Photo to Celebrate Her Freedom

Kesha Strips Down to Birthday Suit in Instagram Photo to Celebrate Her Freedom

Hailey Bieber Attracts Husband Justin's Attention With New Sizzling Photos

Hailey Bieber Attracts Husband Justin's Attention With New Sizzling Photos

Demi Lovato's Ex Max Ehrich Threatens Legal Action After Accused of Throwing Shade on Her Engagement

Demi Lovato's Ex Max Ehrich Threatens Legal Action After Accused of Throwing Shade on Her Engagement