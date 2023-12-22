Stormy Daniels Insists Donald Trump's Indictments Should Be Enough to Send Him to Jail

Instagram/FOX News Celebrity

The former porn star doesn't understand how someone can 'have that many indictments and not go to jail' as she wants the MAGA ringleader to be punished for his current legal woes.

AceShowbiz - Stormy Daniels says Donald Trump should be held accountable for allegedly falsifying business records to hide her hush money payments. The adult star and stripper-turned TV personality and author, 44, found mainstream fame after her alleged 2006 fling with Donald Trump came to light in 2018 during his presidential administration, and declared she also wants him to face justice in his current tangle of legal cases.

"How do you have that many indictments and not go to jail? I think that justice should be served and he should have to pay the penalty," she told Page Six.

"Whether that sentence is jail time or something else, the most important part about this is showing that he's not above the law. Because the precedent that this sets for the people who follow him is terrifying, whether you're pro-Trump, pro-Biden or neither."

Stormy is currently reprising her role as host of the gay dating show "For the Love of DILFs" and says she hopes Trump will be tuning in. She added, "That would be the greatest thing ever, honestly. And that's saying a lot from someone who never wants to see Trump again. I would watch (him watch the show)!"

"But you know what? I feel like a part of him would actually really appreciate it because he was such a reality TV genius in a way. And the other part of me thinks that he's just so out of it now that he might just be oblivious."

