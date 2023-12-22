Vin Diesel's Former Assistant Accuses Him of Sexual Battery in New Lawsuit

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

A woman named Asta Jonasson claims in a lawsuit that the Dominic Toretto depicter in the 'Fast and Furious' film series restrained and groped her before proceeding to masturbate in front of her in his hotel room in 2010.

Dec 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Vin Diesel has been dragged to court by his former assistant. The "Fast and Furious" actor has been accused of sexual battery by Asta Jonasson in a new lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, December 21.

In the legal docs, Asta claimed the incident took place in 2010 during the filming of "Fast Five". She alleged that the 56-year-old "forcibly grabbed" her, "groped her breasts, and kissed her" at a hotel suite in Atlanta. "Vin Diesel ignored Ms. Jonasson's clear statements of non-consent to his sexual assaults," the suit added.

Asta, who said she was hired by One Race Productions in September 2010, revealed that her first assignment was organizing parties and catering for Vin. One job requirement included "staying in close physical proximity to Vin Diesel when he was at parties without his long-time girlfriend with whom he had children because, as he explained, it would provide him with cover if he was photographed with another woman."

The plaintiff said she was "fulfilling her work duties" one night and ensuring "no photographs were taken of Vin Diesel, who was entertaining multiple women in the Empire Suite of his luxury hotel" when the alleged assault took place. After the last woman left the place, that was when Vin allegedly "forcibly grabbed Ms. Jonasson, groped her breasts, and kissed her."

At one point, the Dominic Toretto depicter reportedly "pinned her against the wall with his body and grabbed Ms. Jonasson's hand and placed it on his erect penis." The lawsuit further read, "Disgusted by being forced to touch his penis, Ms. Jonasson instantaneously withdrew her hand and again verbally refused him."

Asta claimed Vin "ignored [her] pleas" and then "began to masturbate" while keeping her pinned to the wall. Hours later, Vin's sister Samantha Vincent, who is the president of One Race, reportedly called her.

"Rather than take any actions to protect Ms. Jonasson from further sexual assaults or punish Vin Diesel for his egregious actions, Vincent stated that One Race no longer needed 'any extra help' and terminated Ms. Jonasson's employment," the suit stated. "The message was clear. Ms. Jonasson was fired for courageously resisting Vin Diesel's sexual assault, Vin Diesel would be protected, and his sexual assault covered up."

Asta is seeking damages for lost wages and emotional distress, in addition to "punitive and exemplary damages in an amount sufficient to punish Defendants, and to make an example of and deter Defendants from engaging in such conduct in the future." As for Vin, he has yet to respond to the allegations.

You can share this post!