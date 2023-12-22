 

Stormy Daniels Thrilled to Return to Gay Dating Show: It Comes With 'Hot Naked Man Package'

The former adult movie star calls serving as host in 'For the Love of DILFs' the 'best job' she's ever had because it 'wrapped up in hot naked man package.'

  Dec 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Stormy Daniels returns to hosting gay dating reality series "For the Love of DILFs" and says it's the "best job" she's ever had. The adult star and stripper turned TV personality, 44, who found mainstream fame after her alleged 2006 fling with Donald Trump came to light in 2018 during his presidential administration, said she's overjoyed her new role doesn't involve her getting intimate with anyone.

"I don't even get to have an orgasm! Go figure. It was just such an eye-opening experience for me that how could I say no to season two? Especially once I realized that I was given this opportunity that I didn't even know was wrapped up in this hot naked man package," she told Page Six about hosting the second series of the "FTLODs".

The show sees Stormy preside over a cast of young makes known as "Himbos" and their older "Daddies" followers as they search for love and compete for a $10,000 cash prize, with narration courtesy of the mystery "Dr. DILF".

Stormy added she loves the conversations she's helped spark between contestants on "FTLODs" as she says the chats "put the straight community to shame."

She said, "What I didn't realise was going to be this unexpected bonus… to really sort of bridge the gap between the queer community and the straight community about some of these hot topics that these people on the show … were so open and honest (about)."

"Conversations about boundaries, about body positivity, health, STDs and consent. And good stuff, too, like how you want to be touched, what feels good."

Former US president Trump, now 77, who married his wife Melania Trump, 53, a year before his alleged tryst with Stormy, denies any allegations of sexual encounters with her.

But he paid Daniels $130,000 in 2016 not to publicize her claims, and the cash comprised part of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's criminal case against the scandal-plagued former president for allegedly falsifying business records.

Stormy was ordered to pay Trump nearly $300,000 in legal fees in 2018 after she unsuccessfully sued him for defamation and has vowed to go to prison before doing so and has continued to fight the order in court.

