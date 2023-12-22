 

Nicki Minaj Admits She Was 'So Selfish' Before Becoming a Mom

Nicki Minaj Admits She Was 'So Selfish' Before Becoming a Mom
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Anaconda' hitmaker has learned to re-organize her priorities after giving birth to her first child as she talks about the valuable lessons she picked up as a mother.

  • Dec 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj claims she was self-centered before she became a mother. The 41-year-old rap star shares a three-year-old son - who is known to the public only by his nickname of Papa Bear - with husband Kenneth Petty but explained when asked what she had "learned" since becoming a mother that in the years before the little one came along, there were so many things she could do without thinking about anyone else.

"Just seeing how much more you could love. Because my life was so selfish before he came here. I could do anything I wanted when I wanted. I could take my phone out for days, I could sleep for days, I could travel whenever I wanted to. And since this little human came onto planet Earth, I can't do anything without thinking about him first," she said on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert".

However, the "Super Bass" hitmaker went on to add that motherhood has been worth the sacrifice because her son's face is "worth more" than anything she could possibly buy as she joked she is thrilled to have "pushed him out" into the world.

  Editors' Pick

She said, "There's this thing that happens everyday when I see his face, which is more than anything money could buy in the world. And so, I'm really happy I pushed him out."

The "Barbie World" singer recently admitted that she has no idea why she chose Papa Bear as a nickname in particular for her son because she had initially planned to nickname him Bubba when she was pregnant.

She told Vogue, "I don't know. I've always been a nickname person. I give everyone I love these nicknames, normally. He actually had a couple nicknames. His first nickname while he was in my stomach was 'Bubba.' When he came out, it just transformed into 'Papa Bear.' I can't explain it, but when I look at him that's what I thought."

You can share this post!

You might also like

John Stamos Chose to Just 'Forget' His Problems by Downing Alcohol After DUI Arrest

George Clooney Credits Vaccine With Saving Him During Battle With COVID Variant 'Delta One'
Related Posts
Nicki Minaj Will Team Up With Taylor Swift 'in a Heartbeat'

Nicki Minaj Will Team Up With Taylor Swift 'in a Heartbeat'

Nicki Minaj Jokingly Shares Son Papa Bear's Real Name

Nicki Minaj Jokingly Shares Son Papa Bear's Real Name

Nicki Minaj Teases What to Expect From Upcoming Tour

Nicki Minaj Teases What to Expect From Upcoming Tour

Nicki Minaj's 'Pink Friday 2' Arrives Atop Billboard 200 Chart

Nicki Minaj's 'Pink Friday 2' Arrives Atop Billboard 200 Chart

Latest News
Ne-Yo Would Love to Compete on 'The Masked Singer' Again Following Big Win
  • Dec 22, 2023

Ne-Yo Would Love to Compete on 'The Masked Singer' Again Following Big Win

Rachel McAdams Dishes on Why She 'Wasn't That Excited' About 'Mean Girls' Reunion
  • Dec 22, 2023

Rachel McAdams Dishes on Why She 'Wasn't That Excited' About 'Mean Girls' Reunion

George Clooney Credits Vaccine With Saving Him During Battle With COVID Variant 'Delta One'
  • Dec 22, 2023

George Clooney Credits Vaccine With Saving Him During Battle With COVID Variant 'Delta One'

Nicki Minaj Admits She Was 'So Selfish' Before Becoming a Mom
  • Dec 22, 2023

Nicki Minaj Admits She Was 'So Selfish' Before Becoming a Mom

Cardi B and Offset Allegedly Faking Split for Publicity
  • Dec 22, 2023

Cardi B and Offset Allegedly Faking Split for Publicity

John Stamos Chose to Just 'Forget' His Problems by Downing Alcohol After DUI Arrest
  • Dec 22, 2023

John Stamos Chose to Just 'Forget' His Problems by Downing Alcohol After DUI Arrest

Most Read
Megan Thee Stallion Shows Skin in Revealing Catsuit
Celebrity

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Skin in Revealing Catsuit

Jeannie Mai Reveals Concerns for Daughter's Safety Due to Jeezy's Firearms in Custody Battle

Jeannie Mai Reveals Concerns for Daughter's Safety Due to Jeezy's Firearms in Custody Battle

Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Hourglass Figure in Red Dress at Her and Ben Affleck's Christmas Bash

Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Hourglass Figure in Red Dress at Her and Ben Affleck's Christmas Bash

Rihanna Keeps Her 'Fingers Crossed' for a Daughter After Welcoming Two Sons With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna Keeps Her 'Fingers Crossed' for a Daughter After Welcoming Two Sons With A$AP Rocky

DJ Akademiks Insists He Isn't Gay After Being Accused of Sleeping With 6ix9ine by Rapper's Ex

DJ Akademiks Insists He Isn't Gay After Being Accused of Sleeping With 6ix9ine by Rapper's Ex

Taylor Swift to Accompany Travis Kelce at Work on Christmas and New Year's Eve

Taylor Swift to Accompany Travis Kelce at Work on Christmas and New Year's Eve

Demi Lovato's Ex Max Ehrich Threatens Legal Action After Accused of Throwing Shade on Her Engagement

Demi Lovato's Ex Max Ehrich Threatens Legal Action After Accused of Throwing Shade on Her Engagement

Britney Spears Gets Flirty With New Manager Benjamin Mallin in Instagram Video

Britney Spears Gets Flirty With New Manager Benjamin Mallin in Instagram Video

Sam Asghari Shows Off Body Transformation After Dropping 40 Pounds Following Britney Spears Split

Sam Asghari Shows Off Body Transformation After Dropping 40 Pounds Following Britney Spears Split