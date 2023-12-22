 

George Clooney Credits Vaccine With Saving Him During Battle With COVID Variant 'Delta One'

Cover Images/BauerGriffin
The 'Ocean's Thirteen' actor insists that he would have been seriously ill when he contracted 'Delta one' in 2022 had he not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

  Dec 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - George Clooney believes he "would have been properly in trouble" if he hadn't been vaccinated against COVID-19. The 62-year-old actor - who's diagnosed with lung condition asthma - came down with the bug in 2022 while he was directing his new movie "The Boys in the Boat" and he ended up at home trying to direct his cast via an iPad, and George has admitted he feels lucky not to have been more seriously ill because he had been vaccinated.

"The first week we started shooting, the whole cast and I got COVID. I'm directing from an iPad in my bedroom. The only one who didn't get it was the lead, Callum [Turner]. We just shot a bunch of stuff with him, only his side of everything, just to stay on schedule. And I would direct him, on an iPad," he told Deadline.com.

George added of his brush with the bug, "We were all inoculated, it was just bad luck. It was the Delta one that came in the second round and nailed everybody. Thank God we were inoculated. I have asthma and I would've been properly in trouble; I was pretty sick just with it. My son and I, we have the Irish lungs, an Irish liver, so I can drink all I want. You got to pick your vices."

He previously explained the film's COVID drama in an interview with PEOPLE, revealing he thinks they call came down with it following a cast dinner in London. George said, "We all landed in London. We're going to shoot the next day."

"And so we have a tiny dinner for the crew. Meaning the rowers, our kids, and [costars] Hadley [Robinson] and Courtney [Henggeler] and [Joel Edgerton] and me. That's it. A tiny room. And out of that tiny room, let's say there were 18 people there, 17 people got COVID," he added. "I was really sick. It was my first time getting COVID."

