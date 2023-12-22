 

John Stamos Chose to Just 'Forget' His Problems by Downing Alcohol After DUI Arrest

John Stamos Chose to Just 'Forget' His Problems by Downing Alcohol After DUI Arrest
Cover Images/PAPIX/INSTARimages.com
Celebrity

Instead of sobering up, the former 'Full House' actor remembers carrying on drinking wine after being arrested for driving under the influence back in 2015.

  • Dec 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - John Stamos admits he "never sobered up" after his DUI arrest because it was easier to keep drinking than to face his problems. The 60-year-old "Full House" star has revealed his battle with booze, confessing he downed a whole bottle of wine after being arrested on a DUI charge back in 2015 and he decided to carry on boozing to "forget" his personal issues.

"When I did get the DUI … I came home from the hospital that night, I sat down, I drank a bottle of wine just to forget what just happened. And I never sobered up," he told PEOPLE.

After his brush with the law, Stamos had to fly to Canada to film "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2" and he admits he carried on drinking throughout the shoot. He explained, "When you sober up, you have to look at the ugly truth, so you keep drinking. So I was kind of just loosely buzzed through the shooting of that movie."

  Editors' Pick

During a recent appearance on Mayim Bialik's podcast "Bialik Breakdown" podcast, Stamos admitted he'd hit rock bottom filming the movie but it took a while for him to admit he needed help.

He said, "That was bottom. But I didn't get it and I just numbed myself for a few weeks after that. And when I came home, my sisters were like, 'Okay, it's time to go, we found this place.' And I'm like, 'Okay, I'm ready.' "

Stamos headed to rehab in July 2015, and says he wanted to change because he "hated" the way he was acting. He told Bialik, "I hated it. I really hated the way I felt, hated disappointing people, hated myself, hated looking in the mirror going, 'This is not who my parents raised. What am I doing? Who is this idiot?' I would be so embarrassed. I had everything growing up. I had a beautiful childhood. I had no excuse to [mess] my life up. And I did and it made me sick."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Whitney Port Shocked Husband Tim Rosenman With Her 'Secret' Debt

Nicki Minaj Admits She Was 'So Selfish' Before Becoming a Mom
Related Posts
John Stamos Pays Tribute to Jeffrey Foskett Following His Death

John Stamos Pays Tribute to Jeffrey Foskett Following His Death

John Stamos Gets Eye-Roll From Rebecca Romijn and Husband Jerry O'Connell Over His Memoir

John Stamos Gets Eye-Roll From Rebecca Romijn and Husband Jerry O'Connell Over His Memoir

John Stamos Will 'Never Forget' Matthew Perry's Kindness After Awkward 'Friends' Appearance

John Stamos Will 'Never Forget' Matthew Perry's Kindness After Awkward 'Friends' Appearance

John Stamos Admits to 'Disrespecting' His Childhood After His DUI Arrest

John Stamos Admits to 'Disrespecting' His Childhood After His DUI Arrest

Latest News
Nicki Minaj Admits She Was 'So Selfish' Before Becoming a Mom
  • Dec 22, 2023

Nicki Minaj Admits She Was 'So Selfish' Before Becoming a Mom

Cardi B and Offset Allegedly Faking Split for Publicity
  • Dec 22, 2023

Cardi B and Offset Allegedly Faking Split for Publicity

John Stamos Chose to Just 'Forget' His Problems by Downing Alcohol After DUI Arrest
  • Dec 22, 2023

John Stamos Chose to Just 'Forget' His Problems by Downing Alcohol After DUI Arrest

Whitney Port Shocked Husband Tim Rosenman With Her 'Secret' Debt
  • Dec 22, 2023

Whitney Port Shocked Husband Tim Rosenman With Her 'Secret' Debt

Jennifer Lopez Admits to Still Gets PTSD From Spotlight During First Ben Affleck Romance
  • Dec 22, 2023

Jennifer Lopez Admits to Still Gets PTSD From Spotlight During First Ben Affleck Romance

Amber Riley's Mental Health Issue 'Manifested Itself' With Eating and Insomnia
  • Dec 22, 2023

Amber Riley's Mental Health Issue 'Manifested Itself' With Eating and Insomnia

Most Read
Megan Thee Stallion Shows Skin in Revealing Catsuit
Celebrity

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Skin in Revealing Catsuit

Jeannie Mai Reveals Concerns for Daughter's Safety Due to Jeezy's Firearms in Custody Battle

Jeannie Mai Reveals Concerns for Daughter's Safety Due to Jeezy's Firearms in Custody Battle

Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Hourglass Figure in Red Dress at Her and Ben Affleck's Christmas Bash

Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Hourglass Figure in Red Dress at Her and Ben Affleck's Christmas Bash

DJ Akademiks Insists He Isn't Gay After Being Accused of Sleeping With 6ix9ine by Rapper's Ex

DJ Akademiks Insists He Isn't Gay After Being Accused of Sleeping With 6ix9ine by Rapper's Ex

Rihanna Keeps Her 'Fingers Crossed' for a Daughter After Welcoming Two Sons With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna Keeps Her 'Fingers Crossed' for a Daughter After Welcoming Two Sons With A$AP Rocky

Taylor Swift to Accompany Travis Kelce at Work on Christmas and New Year's Eve

Taylor Swift to Accompany Travis Kelce at Work on Christmas and New Year's Eve

Demi Lovato's Ex Max Ehrich Threatens Legal Action After Accused of Throwing Shade on Her Engagement

Demi Lovato's Ex Max Ehrich Threatens Legal Action After Accused of Throwing Shade on Her Engagement

Sam Asghari Shows Off Body Transformation After Dropping 40 Pounds Following Britney Spears Split

Sam Asghari Shows Off Body Transformation After Dropping 40 Pounds Following Britney Spears Split

Hailey Bieber Attracts Husband Justin's Attention With New Sizzling Photos

Hailey Bieber Attracts Husband Justin's Attention With New Sizzling Photos