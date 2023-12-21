 

Video: Travis Kelce Hilariously Moons Raiders Fans for Heckling Him

The Kansas City Chiefs player has a very cheeky response, pulling down his pants, when several audience members roast him for being a tight end who doesn't really block.

  Dec 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Travis Kelce is apparently an entertainer in his own class. Having dated one of the top superstars, the boyfriend of Taylor Swift has amused people with his hilarious response to an opponent team's fans who were heckling him.

In a video initially shared by Instagram user @timbaranek, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was standing in the end zone during pre-game warm-ups ahead of a game against the Las Vegas franchise. Several Raiders fans then began heckling the Chiefs players.

"[Patrick] Mahomes is a frog," one person was heard yelling to Travis' teammate Patrick Mahomes, while another shouted, "Kelce doesn't block." The second person was roasting Travis who is only being a pass catching tight end, and not really a true tight end that blocks.

A third person joined in the roast, yelling behind the camera, "Yo Kelce you gotta block!" That apparently caught the 34-year-old athlete's attention as he started to pull down his red pants and bend forward to moon the hecklers, showing his gray underwear to the audience before pulling his pants back and walking away.

After the clip was reposted on YouTube, several fans gave their mixed responses to Travis' cheeky act. "He's so cheeky!" one person labeled him. Another joked, "Joe buck would have a heart attack watching this," while a third stated, "Surprised a dang ref didn't foul him for that."

It's unclear if the incident happened during the Chiefs' November 26 game against the Raiders or from years prior. Even if it happened during the November 26 game, his girlfriend Taylor would have missed it as she didn't attend the game though she has made regular appearance at her beau's games.

While Travis seemingly couldn't take the roast for him, he recently shared that he tried to act cool when people were going nuts over his girlfriend Taylor at an NFL game. Speaking of the pop star's attendance at the Chiefs' game against the Patriots at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, he said on his podcast, "They showed Taylor at the game, and I mean you don't see an entire home team fan base go insane for somebody wearing the opposite team's colors. It just shows you how amazing that girl is. They went absolutely insane when they showed Taylor on the screen. I was trying to keep my cool!"

