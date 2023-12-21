 

'Survivor' Finale Recap: One Player Named as Season 45 Winner After Shocking Revelation

The season finale sees finalists Austin Li Coon, Dee Valladares, Jake O'Kane, Katurah Topps and Julie Alley fighting against each other for the coveted $1 million prize.

  • Dec 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - "Survivor" aired its season 45 finale on Wednesday, December 20. The episode saw finalists Austin Li Coon, Dee Valladares, Jake O'Kane, Katurah Topps and Julie Alley fighting against each other for the coveted $1 million prize. In the beginning of the episode, the contestants could be seen arriving at a new camp before they were given a new challenge the next morning.

In order to win an advantage in the next challenge, the final five had to count the number of items at different stations correctly. Jake won the advantage. Later at the immunity challenge, they were required to dig up machetes and chop a rope to release sandbags before throwing them into three nets. After solving a combination lock to get three keys, they had to climb up a wall and then solve a three-tier puzzle.

With his advantage, Jake only had to throw one sandbag. Despite that, Austin came out as the winner of the immunity challenge and was automatically sent to the Top 4. He was also granted a reward and decided to take Jake with him.

When the three women returned to the camp, Katurah attempted to convince Julie to vote Dee out. Julie, however, wanted to get Jake eliminated and Dee was interested in the idea against Jake. Later, Austin told Dee that Jake told him that he had the Hidden Immunity Idol. Prior to leaving for tribal council, Austin told Dee to get rid of Julie but Dee wanted to vote Katurah out.

  Editors' Pick

Jake played his idol for Katurah at tribal council. Eventually, Julie was eliminated as Katurah and Austin voted for her. The next challenge required the remaining four players to stack on a wobbly metal structure. Dee won the final immunity after dominating the challenge and decided to bring Austin to join her in the final three.

That meant Katurah and Jake had to compete for the final spot in the Top 3 through the fire-making challenge. As Jake succeeded first, Katurah was eliminated.

Dee, Austin and Jake tried to make the case in front of the jury at the final tribal council. Jake noted how he was able to make it to the Top 3 despite being the underdog of the season. As for Dee and Austin, they pointed out how they were in control throughout the game. Dee also shocked everyone when she revealed that she told Julie to play her idol at the final seven.

After the jury cast their votes, it was revealed that Jake came in third place with zero vote earned. Austin only managed to get three votes, meaning that Dee won season 45 of "Survivor" with five votes!

