 

Kelly Clarkson and Jason Momoa Shipped by Fans After Their Cute Chemistry on Talk Show

Kelly Clarkson and Jason Momoa Shipped by Fans After Their Cute Chemistry on Talk Show
Instagram
Celebrity

Social media users weigh in on how the talk show host and the 'Aquaman' actor look good together and appear to share the same energy following his appearance on her show.

  • Dec 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kelly Clarkson and Jason Momoa should go on a date, if their fans get their wish. The singer and the actor have been shipped by social media users after they showed undeniable chemistry on her talk show.

The 44-year-old hunk recently appeared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" to promote his upcoming movie "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom". In the Monday, December 18 episode, the two played a game of "Sing That Name That Tune" in which they competed to guess and sing the lyrics of classic holiday tunes.

Following an introduction by hype man Rubin Ervin, Kelly playfully taunted her opponent as saying, "He seems weak, right? I can do this." Feeling nervous around Jason, Rubin replied, "I'm not gonna say that. He's very big."

Kelly got the first two songs, but Jason was declared the winner after he enthusiastically sang the last song, "Joy to the World", with Kelly. Celebrating his win, the Hawaii-born actor took off his coat and threw it on the ground. He then took a victory lap around the studio while still wearing his white tank top and pants.

  Editors' Pick

When returning to the stage, he playfully rubbed his win in Kelly's face. The singer admitted her defeat as stating, "He's bigger than I am. I don't count." She added to the audience, "Everyone is a winner here though, especially us, 'cause he took his shirt off," which she dubbed a "Magic Mike" moment.

Upon seeing the video, many fans were quick to ship the potential couple. "Erm just go ahead and date each other please," one person wrote. Another weighed in, "Omg they match up so perfectly. What great energy together." A third noted, "Jason & Kelly subtle flirt energie!"

"They are awesome together!" a fourth person commented. Another claimed, "They would make a cute couple lol," as one other echoed the sentiment, "Those two would be adorable together." Agreeing, someone else added, "just me or would they make the cutest couple."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kristin Cavallari Explains Why Cutting Her Dad Off Is the 'Best Thing' She's Ever Done
Related Posts
Kelly Clarkson Wins Big at 2023 Daytime Emmy Awards

Kelly Clarkson Wins Big at 2023 Daytime Emmy Awards

Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Standing Up Against 'Vicious' Person in the Industry

Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Standing Up Against 'Vicious' Person in the Industry

Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Husband Ordered to Pay Her Over $2 Million Following Divorce

Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Husband Ordered to Pay Her Over $2 Million Following Divorce

Kelly Clarkson Surprises Fans With New Hair Transformation

Kelly Clarkson Surprises Fans With New Hair Transformation

Latest News
Bruce Springsteen May Headline 2024 Glastonbury After Madonna Pulled Out
  • Dec 21, 2023

Bruce Springsteen May Headline 2024 Glastonbury After Madonna Pulled Out

Kelly Clarkson and Jason Momoa Shipped by Fans After Their Cute Chemistry on Talk Show
  • Dec 21, 2023

Kelly Clarkson and Jason Momoa Shipped by Fans After Their Cute Chemistry on Talk Show

Makeup-Free Kim Kardashian Puts Her Middle Finger Up at Paparazzi in L.A. Outing
  • Dec 21, 2023

Makeup-Free Kim Kardashian Puts Her Middle Finger Up at Paparazzi in L.A. Outing

Cameron Diaz's View on Couples Having 'Separate Bedrooms' Changed Since Dating Benji Madden
  • Dec 21, 2023

Cameron Diaz's View on Couples Having 'Separate Bedrooms' Changed Since Dating Benji Madden

Shane MacGowan's Widow Thanks Fans for 'Beautiful Messages'
  • Dec 20, 2023

Shane MacGowan's Widow Thanks Fans for 'Beautiful Messages'

Blueface Teases His Date With Mystery Girl, Claims Jaidyn Alexis Dumped Him
  • Dec 20, 2023

Blueface Teases His Date With Mystery Girl, Claims Jaidyn Alexis Dumped Him

Most Read
Celine Dion Has Lost Control Over Her Muscles Amid Battle With Stiff Person Syndrome
Celebrity

Celine Dion Has Lost Control Over Her Muscles Amid Battle With Stiff Person Syndrome

Demi Lovato's Ex-Fiance Max Ehrich Challenges Jute$ to Fight Following Engagement

Demi Lovato's Ex-Fiance Max Ehrich Challenges Jute$ to Fight Following Engagement

Mariah Carey Reportedly Spends Christmas Holidays in Aspen Without Bryan Tanaka Amid Split Rumors

Mariah Carey Reportedly Spends Christmas Holidays in Aspen Without Bryan Tanaka Amid Split Rumors

Meghan Markle Refuses to Buy Son Archie His Dream Gift for Christmas

Meghan Markle Refuses to Buy Son Archie His Dream Gift for Christmas

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Skin in Revealing Catsuit

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Skin in Revealing Catsuit

Jeannie Mai Reveals Concerns for Daughter's Safety Due to Jeezy's Firearms in Custody Battle

Jeannie Mai Reveals Concerns for Daughter's Safety Due to Jeezy's Firearms in Custody Battle

Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Hourglass Figure in Red Dress at Her and Ben Affleck's Christmas Bash

Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Hourglass Figure in Red Dress at Her and Ben Affleck's Christmas Bash

Mama June Vows to Fight for Custody of Daughter Anna Cardwell's 1st Child Against Late Star's Ex

Mama June Vows to Fight for Custody of Daughter Anna Cardwell's 1st Child Against Late Star's Ex

DJ Akademiks Insists He Isn't Gay After Being Accused of Sleeping With 6ix9ine by Rapper's Ex

DJ Akademiks Insists He Isn't Gay After Being Accused of Sleeping With 6ix9ine by Rapper's Ex