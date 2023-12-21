Kelly Clarkson and Jason Momoa Shipped by Fans After Their Cute Chemistry on Talk Show

Instagram Celebrity

Social media users weigh in on how the talk show host and the 'Aquaman' actor look good together and appear to share the same energy following his appearance on her show.

Dec 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kelly Clarkson and Jason Momoa should go on a date, if their fans get their wish. The singer and the actor have been shipped by social media users after they showed undeniable chemistry on her talk show.

The 44-year-old hunk recently appeared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" to promote his upcoming movie "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom". In the Monday, December 18 episode, the two played a game of "Sing That Name That Tune" in which they competed to guess and sing the lyrics of classic holiday tunes.

Following an introduction by hype man Rubin Ervin, Kelly playfully taunted her opponent as saying, "He seems weak, right? I can do this." Feeling nervous around Jason, Rubin replied, "I'm not gonna say that. He's very big."

Kelly got the first two songs, but Jason was declared the winner after he enthusiastically sang the last song, "Joy to the World", with Kelly. Celebrating his win, the Hawaii-born actor took off his coat and threw it on the ground. He then took a victory lap around the studio while still wearing his white tank top and pants.

When returning to the stage, he playfully rubbed his win in Kelly's face. The singer admitted her defeat as stating, "He's bigger than I am. I don't count." She added to the audience, "Everyone is a winner here though, especially us, 'cause he took his shirt off," which she dubbed a "Magic Mike" moment.

Upon seeing the video, many fans were quick to ship the potential couple. "Erm just go ahead and date each other please," one person wrote. Another weighed in, "Omg they match up so perfectly. What great energy together." A third noted, "Jason & Kelly subtle flirt energie!"

"They are awesome together!" a fourth person commented. Another claimed, "They would make a cute couple lol," as one other echoed the sentiment, "Those two would be adorable together." Agreeing, someone else added, "just me or would they make the cutest couple."

You can share this post!