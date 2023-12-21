 

Tiffany Haddish Enters Not Guilty Plea in L.A. DUI Case

The defense counsel entered a not guilty plea on behalf of the 44-year-old comedienne during an arrangement on Wednesday, December 20, less than a week after she was officially charged.

  • Dec 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tiffany Haddish is maintaining her innocence. The Dina depicter in "Girls Trip" reportedly has pleaded not guilty in her Los Angeles DUI case.

The defense counsel entered a not guilty plea on behalf of the 44-year-old during an arrangement on Wednesday, December 20. She was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a .08% BAC earlier this month, and a pretrial hearing has been scheduled for February 14, 2024.

Tiffany was collared early on Friday morning, November 24 in Beverly Hills, California. "We responded to a call of a vehicle on the roadway at 5.45 this morning," a watch commander for the Beverly Hills Police Department told Page Six. He also noted officers were told the driver was "asleep behind the wheel."

Sources additionally told the outlet that Tiffany's car was "stopped in lanes of traffic" and not pulled over to the side. It means any vehicles that were driving in the area at that time would have had to go around her car.

This is not Tiffany's first DUI case. Back in January 2022, she was arrested for a DUI and improper stopping on a roadway after she appeared to be dozing behind the wheel.

Despite her run-in with the law, the comedienne made light of it and joked about the arrest during another set at The Laugh Factory. Responding to an audience member who asked "what happened" last night, she said, "I prayed to God to send me a man with a job. A career. Preferably in a uniform. God answered my prayers."

Tiffany later admitted that she needed to "get help." She told Entertainment Tonight a few days after the incident, "I'm going to get some help so I can learn balance and boundaries."

