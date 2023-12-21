 

Jennifer Love Hewitt Admits to Feeling 'Insecure' and 'Confused' During Early Career

Jennifer Love Hewitt Admits to Feeling 'Insecure' and 'Confused' During Early Career
Cover Images/Sara De Boer
Celebrity

When making an appearance on the 'Inside of You' podcast, the 'Heartbreakers' actress declares that she wants people to stop 'weird' sexualization of her younger self.

  • Dec 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Love Hewitt wants fans to stop "weird" sexualization of her younger self. The 44-year-old actress has addressed the way people fixate on her appearance in her early 20s, and admitted even in her late teens she was confused by the attention she got.

Appearing on the "Inside of You" podcast, she said, "She was a looker. But also that 23- and 25-year-old wasn't in her body... I felt watched. I felt like I had to be everything for everybody all the time. I was called sexy before I ever knew what being sexy was. I was 17 years old on the cover of Maxim, and I had no idea why."

She filmed "Heartbreakers" at 23 years old, and can remember being asked to "be sexier" on screen, but she didn't understand the instruction. She told the filmmaker, " 'I know that I'm supposed to be this thing for people but I don't know what that means.' "

It means she is uncomfortable with fans still wanting her to be that same person two decades later. She explained, "It's weird for me when people are like, 'That's the girl that we wanted you to be.' That girl was so insecure and so confused and trying her best. But this girl, who may not look [that] way, I like who I am. I feel good. I'm fine."

  Editors' Pick

While she has grown to feel more confident in her skin, she admitted she has her "moments" where the self doubt creeps in. She added, "I mean, not every day, but you know, I have my moments. There's definitely times where I look in the mirror and I'm like, 'Oh, dear god, what has happened?' "

Now, her response to any critics is that it's "your problem," joking, "Because I'm 44, and this is what I look like."

However, becoming a mother, Jennifer has kids Autumn James, 10, Atticus James, eight, and Aidan James, two, with her husband Brian Hallisay, has also altered her perception. She said, "I'm a mother of a girl, and it's dangerous what we put on people. It's dangerous to say to women, 'You can't look like you're not 22 to me anymore.' "

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kanye West's $1.5M Church Building Looks Abandoned After Rapper's Globetrotting

Makeup-Free Kim Kardashian Puts Her Middle Finger Up at Paparazzi in L.A. Outing
Related Posts
Jennifer Love Hewitt Talks About Aging Following Claims She Looks Unrecognizable

Jennifer Love Hewitt Talks About Aging Following Claims She Looks Unrecognizable

Jennifer Love Hewitt Credits Selena Gomez for Her Different Look After Plastic Surgery Rumors

Jennifer Love Hewitt Credits Selena Gomez for Her Different Look After Plastic Surgery Rumors

Jennifer Love Hewitt Steps Away From Social Media to 'Reset' and Focus on Newborn Baby

Jennifer Love Hewitt Steps Away From Social Media to 'Reset' and Focus on Newborn Baby

Jennifer Love Hewitt Gives Birth to Baby Boy

Jennifer Love Hewitt Gives Birth to Baby Boy

Latest News
Jennifer Love Hewitt Admits to Feeling 'Insecure' and 'Confused' During Early Career
  • Dec 21, 2023

Jennifer Love Hewitt Admits to Feeling 'Insecure' and 'Confused' During Early Career

Soulja Boy's Baby Mama Sends Blueface Cease and Desist Letter for Claiming He Slept With Her
  • Dec 21, 2023

Soulja Boy's Baby Mama Sends Blueface Cease and Desist Letter for Claiming He Slept With Her

Ari Lennox Share Reflective Post to Celebrate 1 Year of Sobriety
  • Dec 21, 2023

Ari Lennox Share Reflective Post to Celebrate 1 Year of Sobriety

Shane MacGowan's Widow Believes Her Husband Is in 'Very Blissful State' After His Death
  • Dec 21, 2023

Shane MacGowan's Widow Believes Her Husband Is in 'Very Blissful State' After His Death

Sydney Sweeney and 'Euphoria' Co-Stars Crying on the Phone After Angus Cloud's Passing
  • Dec 21, 2023

Sydney Sweeney and 'Euphoria' Co-Stars Crying on the Phone After Angus Cloud's Passing

Bruce Springsteen May Headline 2024 Glastonbury After Madonna Pulled Out
  • Dec 21, 2023

Bruce Springsteen May Headline 2024 Glastonbury After Madonna Pulled Out

Most Read
Demi Lovato's Ex-Fiance Max Ehrich Challenges Jute$ to Fight Following Engagement
Celebrity

Demi Lovato's Ex-Fiance Max Ehrich Challenges Jute$ to Fight Following Engagement

Mariah Carey Reportedly Spends Christmas Holidays in Aspen Without Bryan Tanaka Amid Split Rumors

Mariah Carey Reportedly Spends Christmas Holidays in Aspen Without Bryan Tanaka Amid Split Rumors

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Skin in Revealing Catsuit

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Skin in Revealing Catsuit

Jeannie Mai Reveals Concerns for Daughter's Safety Due to Jeezy's Firearms in Custody Battle

Jeannie Mai Reveals Concerns for Daughter's Safety Due to Jeezy's Firearms in Custody Battle

Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Hourglass Figure in Red Dress at Her and Ben Affleck's Christmas Bash

Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Hourglass Figure in Red Dress at Her and Ben Affleck's Christmas Bash

DJ Akademiks Insists He Isn't Gay After Being Accused of Sleeping With 6ix9ine by Rapper's Ex

DJ Akademiks Insists He Isn't Gay After Being Accused of Sleeping With 6ix9ine by Rapper's Ex

Mama June Vows to Fight for Custody of Daughter Anna Cardwell's 1st Child Against Late Star's Ex

Mama June Vows to Fight for Custody of Daughter Anna Cardwell's 1st Child Against Late Star's Ex

Sami Sheen Surprises Fans With Stunning Hair Transformation

Sami Sheen Surprises Fans With Stunning Hair Transformation

Demi Lovato's Ex Max Ehrich Threatens Legal Action After Accused of Throwing Shade on Her Engagement

Demi Lovato's Ex Max Ehrich Threatens Legal Action After Accused of Throwing Shade on Her Engagement