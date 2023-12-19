Jennifer Love Hewitt Talks About Aging Following Claims She Looks Unrecognizable

Cover Images/Sara De Boer Celebrity

The 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' star discusses people's reaction when she showed a dramatic new hair transformation back in August and how it serves as an important lesson to her.

Dec 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Love Hewitt gets real while responding to recent comments on her appearance. The "I Know What You Did Last Summer" star discussed people's reaction when she showed a dramatic new hair transformation and how it served as an important lesson to her.

"Aging is Hollywood is really hard. You can't do anything right," Jennifer said in a recent episode of the "Inside of You" podcast. Of her Instagram post back in August, the 44-year-old star added, "I was getting my hair done and I had not a stitch of makeup on. So, I threw on a filter. I really gave it no thought."

She went on to recall, "A bunch of people were like, ‘Jennifer Love Hewitt is unrecognizable.' ‘She's unrecognizable, so she's gone to filters because she doesn't want us to know how bad she actually looks now in her 40s.' This is crazy, right?"

In an attempt to downplay the speculations that she did a brow lift, Jennifer tried to make fun of it by posting photos with "over the top" filters on her face. "So many people said I look different," she wrote alongside the pictures in September. "I look the same as always. Couldn't look more natural...Filters don't change you that much."

The "9-1-1" actress continued, "JK. But seriously let people be filtered or unfiltered. Be good. Be kind. Spread love."

Jennifer further addressed the brow lift rumors in a video which featured her saying, "Hi, I don't usually do this, but I've had a lot of people lately say that I've had a brow-lifting procedure. I didn't even know you could life your brows like that. The only thing I've done is microblading with Audrey [Glass], who I love."

However, her joke only made the situation worse. "They were like, ‘Well, now she's just defending herself and why is she defending?' " she remembered. She noted that was when she "realized [she] can do no right."

