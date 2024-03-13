 

Jennifer Love Hewitt Plays Coy on Her Return to 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Sequel

Cover Images/Sara De Boer
Movie

The 'Criminal Minds' actress teases her possible return to the upcoming follow-up story to her classic scary movie franchise 'I Know What You Did Last Summer'.

  • Mar 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Love Hewitt is remaining tight-lipped about her possible involvement in the upcoming sequel to "I Know What You Did Last Summer", which was announced in 2023.

While speaking with ET's Deidre Behar at the season 7 premiere of "9-1-1" on Monday, March 11, the 45-year-old actress teased her potential return without outright confirming it.

"I can't confirm but I won't deny, how about that?" Hewitt said. If she were to reprise her role, she hinted that her character would be "a lot older than she was but still kick ass."

In the original 1997 film, Hewitt played Julie James, one of the teenagers involved in a hit-and-run who are later terrorized by someone who knows their secret.

  Editors' Pick

Hewitt admitted to ET that she doesn't have much information on the sequel, which comes three decades after her last appearance in the franchise. However, she expressed excitement about seeing what the writers have come up with.

"Here's the truth, I don't actually know what they have planned," she said. "But I'm assuming that it'll be lots of screaming and running around."

Writer Leah McKendrick has previously stated that she was determined to protect the integrity of the original storyline when she heard about the new project. "I have to protect it. I must protect it. I can't let this be, like, cheesy and a cash grab,'" McKendrick said.

While the script is still being developed and the cast is not yet assembled, Hewitt has another dream in mind. As a fan of "Dancing with the Stars", she would love to try her hand at the competition series. "I want to do it so bad," she said. "I just think we would be really funny together 'cause we're both like golden retrievers."

In the meantime, Hewitt is teasing an unforgettable journey for her character in season 7 of "9-1-1." The upcoming episodes will feature a wedding for Maddie Buckley and Howie "Chimney" Han after a rollercoaster ride of a love story. "You're going to see her in a wedding dress, yes," Hewitt said. "It is more of a wild ride and less of a walk down the aisle."

